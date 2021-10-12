CENTER, Mo — Staff and faculty members at Mark Twain Junior High School chose three students in September for Student of the Month awards.
Sixth Grade
Emerson Eckler is the daughter of Heath and Katie Eckler. Her favorite subject is math, and she enjoys playing basketball and sheering sheep. Emerson's favorite quote is "The door is the key and the key is in your hand."
Seventh Grade
Bristol Sharp is the daughter of Travis and Jody Sharp. Her favorite subject is math and she is a cheerleader. She also does gymnastics and enjoys doing diamond paintings. Her favorite quote is, "When you can't find the sunshine then be the sunshine."
Eighth Grade
Danny Powell is the son of Danny and Kaylyn Powell. His favorite subject is English and he is involved in football, basketball and track. He also enjoys doing motorcross. His favorite quote is, "Just do it."
