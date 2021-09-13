Mark Twain High School class hosts 60th high school reunion

The Mark Twain High School class of 1961 hosted a 60th high school reunion last Friday at Fiddlesticks where the group gathered to reminisce over lunch.
The class was the first freshman group to attend the school when they opened their doors to students in 1957, and the first class to attend all four years at Mark Twain High School.
A memorial table was set up in honor of the 18 classmates who have died since graduation.
"We were a very close-knit group," said Gaytha Webber. "We usually get together about every five years to catch up."
Not only are the classmates still in touch, but one teacher is still in touch with the class of 1961. Shari Reinhard, former home economics teacher at Mark Twain High, continues to communicate with her students, but was not able to make it to the reunion.
Carol Norman, who coordinated the event, stood before her peers and talked about the stage of life they are currently in.
"You know, time has a way of moving quickly and catching you unaware of the passing years...Where did the years go and where did our youth go?...But here it is, my friends are retired and getting grey. They move slower and I see an older person now."
As her classmates murmured in agreement, she switched to a more lighthearted look at what aging is all about.
"Your kids are becoming you, but your grandchildren are perfect. You forget names, but it's okay because other people forgot they even knew you. What used to be freckles are now liver spots," she said to a room full of laughs. Then her voice softened, "But OLD is good in some things: Old songs, old movies, and best of all, old friends."