The 20/20 Vision projects are underway for Mark Twain High School.
They recently reported that the all-weather track surface is now being applied, causing them to close down the track/field area to all events for the next couple of weeks.
The exterior of a new field house is also progressing while the interior is currently underway with electrical and plumbing work. They are also completing an Ag Building addition, and report that it is now framed and progressing.
The expected completion date for the projects is targeted for late November.