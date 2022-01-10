Mark Twain Dinette pays it forward to the community and local organizations

Hannibal — A maid rite, half-foot of onion rings, and a root beer is a classic meal at the Mark Twain Dinette. However, for some people in our community, paying for a meal can be a struggle.
Thus, the Mark Twain Dinette has the Pay-it-Forward Program. Since mid-2020, the Dinette began providing customers with the option of purchasing a certificate to provide a meal for a person in need.
At the front of the Dinette is a board where Pay-It-Forward certificates purchased by customers have been placed. Individuals in need of a meal can get one of the Pay-It Forward certificates to pay for their meal.
They have had customers come in for a meal knowing these certificates are at the Dinette. Servers who notice someone who might need a Pay-It-Forward certificate will use one to pay for a person’s meal, or if someone comes up short when paying for their meal.
Each certificate is $10. Remaining balances from certificates are marked and are used for future customers.
At the conclusion of the 2021 during the Dinette’s managers’ meeting, the Dinette’s leadership decided one of the goals for the coming year is to serve the community more.
“After some thought, we decided our Pay-It-Forward Program could be bigger and better,” said Kenna Bogue, General Manager of the Mark Twain Dinette.
This year when customers purchase Pay-It-Forward certificates to pay for the meal of someone in need, the Dinette will be making a donation to a various nonprofit organization of the same dollar amount.
“We thought through the process in the Pay-It-Forward and how to make that go even further. Normally when someone does a pay-it-forward the next action is to pay-it forward yourself,” said Bogue.
For any Pay-It-Forward Certificate purchased in January, United Way of the Mark Twain Area will be receiving a matching donation from the Mark Twain Dinette with the cap being that if the Dinette sells $1,000 worth of Pay-It-Forward Certificates, United Way will receive a donation of $1,000.
“This is the waterfall effect of the process and giving it to non-profits in our community will continue the flow,” said Bogue.
Leadership with the Mark Twain Dinette will select a local nonprofit organization each month to be the recipient of these funds. Each month they will match up to $1,000 worth of Pay-It-Forward Certificate Purchases by making a donation to a various nonprofit.
That means that if each month $1,000 worth of certificates are purchased, the Dinette will provide financial support of $12,000 to local non-profit organizations.
“This year’s campaign highlights the need for people in our community to support one another and the Mark Twain Dinette is more than living this out with their new Pay-It Forward program,” said Kevin Arthaud, the 2021-22 Campaign Chair. “We are extremely thankful for their generosity and community minded hearts.”
The Mark Twain Dinette is open seven days a week. Sunday through Wednesday they are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday they are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Leadership with United Way is encouraging people to stop by, get a meal, and purchase a Pay-It-Forward Certificate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.