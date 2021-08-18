Mark Twain cross country is looking to run all the way to state

CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain is set to begin the 2021 cross country season with increased numbers and are looking to make a run all the way to the state meet.
The Tigers will have a roster of nine boys and six girls on its cross country team this season, which is one of the largest groups Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack has seen in years.
“We want to stay healthy and stay on top of keeping them hydrated,” Mack said. “Making sure they are taking care of themselves throughout the season. Towards the end of the season, we can be where we want to be to put them in a position to be at state, rather individually or team-wise.”
Senior Will Owen is coming off an appearance at the state meet after placing seventh in the district championship in 2020.
Owen would like to finish in the top-25 at the state meet this year to earn state honors. He spent the summer going on morning runs with friends.
“I’m just out her enjoying myself,” Owen said about his senior season. “I’m not too worried about it. Just trying to have a good time.”
Owen has been working with some of the younger runs and has become a running partner with freshman Sam Northcutt.
Mack sees Northcutt as an emerging runner on the boys team.
“I do look for him to make some big moves this season,” Mack said. “He runs with the front of the pack. He pushes himself at practice and I do look for (Sam) to step up into a leadership role. Maybe not this season, but definitely in the coming seasons.”
Senior Elizabeth Northcutt will be counted on to the be the leader on the girls side with the graduation of Zoe Miller.
Northcutt began running cross country in eighth grade and has been running road races over the summer to prepare for the upcoming season.
“Our goal is to ultimately make it to state as a team,” Northcutt said. “We have one of the largest girls teams we ever had and we are all within the same range. So, we are hoping to get there that way.”
The Mark Twain girls team also returns three girls who qualified for the state meet last season; sophomore Cynthia Resor and juniors Matera Ellis and Lauren Booth.
Mack sees Ellis can also help replace Miller at the leadership role.
“Matera Ellis continues to improve,” Mack said. “With covid last season, some of my runners didn’t peak when they wanted to and their times weren’t were they wanted it to be. I do see Matera stepping in and filling that (leadership) role.”
Mack also wants to have the team prepared for all types of weather conditions, from the August heat to the cool and brisk fall temperatures.
“You just don’t know what (weather) you’ll have at the end of the season, it could be 80 degrees or it could be 30 degrees with snow on the ground,” Mack said. “Right now, we are having morning practices where it’s cooler but still humid. We are just getting their bodies back to be acclimated to this weather.”
For some runners, participating in the track and field during the spring helps keep them in shape.
“It does help,” Owen said. “It helps you realize what you are doing and what you need to improve upon to get better.”
Elizabeth Northcutt also felt that track helps with cross country.
“Track helps out a lot because you are facing some of the same competition,” Northcutt said. “You kind of compare yourself to see how you are heading into the next season. It helps you with the overall competition aspect.”
All of Mark Twain’s meets will be on the road and the Tigers will open the season with a meet at Mexico on Sept. 4.
Mack said the Mexico meet is usually a tough meet and that she enjoys going to the Bowling Green meets.
“Bowling Green host a regular meet and has hosted our conference meet in the past,” Mack said. “The fact that we can familiarize ourselves with that course is good for our kids. There’s no unknown. They know where the hills are and they know where they need to be at each point in the race.”
Elizabeth Northcutt and the girls team are looking forward to the opening meet at Mexico.
“Mexico is our first one out of the gate,” Northcutt said. “That’s where you see where everyone is and how the training you did over summer went. Towards the end of the year, the Bowling Green district and state qualifier meets are the ones I’m looking forward to the most.”