Mark Twain boys cross country team qualifies for state

LINN, Mo. — The Mark Twain cross country team had a big day at the Class 2 District 3 meet at Linn High School on Saturday.
Mark Twain's boys team placed second overall to qualify for the state meet, while two girls qualified individually for state.
Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack said it was a great day of racing and the team could not have expected a better outcome.
"These kids have been working hard all season long for this race and were ready to compete," Mack said. "The course was in fair condition considering all the rain days prior to the district meet. It was no easy feat (with) lots of hills, mud and water puddles; but they gave me everything they had. I couldn't be more proud o their efforts."
It was the first time any of Mark Twain's runners had raced at Linn's course.
"We didn't know what to expect," Mack said. "Of course there were nerves, district race jitters and the unknown of what the final results would be, but I have coached them into the expectation that all I want is the best effort. Give me 100% effort and I will not be disappointed."
Three of the runners on the second-place boys team earned All-District honors, which included Sam Northcutt, Will Owen and Brandon Fullenwider.
Northcutt placed 12th with a time of 18:24 to lead the way for the Tigers. Owen finished 18th at 18:44.1 and Fullenwider finished in 25th at 19:00.
"Sam is our only freshman on the boys team this year and continues to excel," Mack said. "He is a fierce competitor and great leader for our boys squad. Will is a great mentor for Sam. Will challenges Sam at practices and vise versa. These two are our top runners on the team this season and make a great duo to have at the front of the pack."
Rounding out the boys team were Brandon Black in 42nd at 20:03.1, Gabe Howald in 58th at 21:06.2, Chase Lake in 100th at 23:59.8 and Thomas Barnes in 101st at 24:14.9.
"Brandon Fullenwider has been a tremendous addition to the team this year," Mack said. "He has really helped push Brandon Black into that 3-4 position on the team. These four boys really work hard to keep the gaps close and help the team scores low to aid in our success. (Lake, Howald and Barnes) work hard day in and day out and continue to drop their times to help the boys team finish so well."
The Mark Twain girls team finished seventh overall, and had Cynthia Resor and Matera Ellis earn All-District selections.
Resor placed 18th with a time of 11:56.2 and Ellis placed 27th with a time of 23:38.9.
"Cynthia is young and relentless," Mack said. "She refuses to give up and just pushes forward in her races. Matera is a strong runner and a formidable teammate. These two ladies challenge each other at practices and make a great duo at the meets. They are well-deserving of their All-District honors."
Rounding out the girls team were Lauren Booth placing 31st at 24:08.1, Sydney Miller placing 62nd at 27:54.6 and Elizabeth Northcutt placing 68th at 29:39.6.
Both Booth and Miller will return next season, and Northcutt will graduate.
"With the experience and confidence they have acquired this year, they will prove to be assets on the girls team next season," Mack said. "Elizabeth, our only senior on the girls team, is a heartbreaking loss. She is an amazing team leader who pushes others to give their best and inspires us all to be better each day. She competed all four seasons in high school and was a part of the inaugural team in our junior high."
