Mark Twain High School and Paris RII High School both celebrated Homecoming last week with parades and other festivities before their games.
To show their team spirit, approximately 900 Mark Twain High School students and staff gathered on the football field to spell out the words “Team Tiger.” Sophomore, Wyatt Evans and his parent Dan Peters for captured the scene in drone photos.
Announced as homecoming King and Queen was Emma Houchins Dawson Talbott.
Mark Twain also hosted an open house with cupcakes and punch to allow the community to view the updated hallways of the school. With new floors, interior painting, and updated lighting inside the building, former student Kelsey Tayler said the school looked like a new place.
“It was so dark when I was in school here,” she said. “Now the building looks so much brighter.”
The building also sports a new front entrance, and the school has a newly built field house and agricultural addition.
Paris RII royalty was announced as King, Carter Blattel and Queen Gracie Hatton. Their Princess was Kameron Arnett and Prince Collin Young.
The Mark Twain Tigers came home with a landslide in their win against the Mexico Military Academy with a 56 to 6. The Paris Coyotes also beat Bayless in a 44 to 22 win.