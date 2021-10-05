MADISON, Mo. — A Madison man suffered minor injuries Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 1 a.m., Oct. 4, on Monroe Road 1033, 0.5 of a mile south of U.S. 24.
Involved in the crash was a 2000 Chevrolet 2500 driven by 21-year-old Joseph R. Knight of Madison.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence, an embankment and a tree.
Knight, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by a private vehicle to the Moberly Regional Medical Center.