MONROE CITY, Mo. – LOYD’S GIFTS & COLLECTIBLES announced today it will open a second physical location at 111 S Main St. in Monroe City, MO on Friday, July 1. Its 504 Hampshire St. location in downtown Quincy will remain open and be considered the small business’ headquarters.
“I am very excited for this expansion,” said owner Doug Tenhouse. “After evaluating shopping trends and available real estate for a second location, I felt Monroe City was the perfect fit for a Loyd’s expansion into Missouri with its small-town charm and proximity to Mark Twain Lake tourism,” Tenhouse added.
The Monroe City, MO location will feature a similar wide array of inventory items just as the Quincy location with unique antiques and collectibles, popular greeting card brands, socks, food products, and a focus on Mark Twain-themed merchandise to replace the Abraham Lincoln section in Quincy.
Additionally, the Monroe City, MO location plans to stock basic camping supplies to meet seasonal needs of the forecasted customer base.
The Missouri location will also maintain the same operating hours as Quincy (listed below) and inventory between both locations may be browsed online at www.loydsgifts.com for pick-up at respective locations or shipping within the United States, where available.
“I have no plans currently to leave the Quincy location. Quincy’s customer base has been great and a driving force behind being able to perform this expansion. I am looking forward to bringing retail inventory to Monroe City and, with it, that same small business charm we have in Quincy while finding its own identity with the Monroe City and [Mark Twain] lake influence on that side of the river,” Doug Tenhouse said.
Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles at Monroe City is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1. A ribbon cutting/launch party is also planned with prizes for visitors to enter to win. The shop’s regular hours will be: Sunday and Monday closed, Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop will also be closed on major holidays.
Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles opened in Quincy in April 2021. It is named after Tenhouse’s late father, Loyd Tenhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.