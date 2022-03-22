Love Affair with Trees

I remember the day my sister and I climbed a “forbidden” tree — a towering blue spruce.
Perched like tee-shirted birds, we heard our parent’s car pull up. We froze. If we were discovered, the consequences would (we suspected) be dire. But they never looked up. We were saved. How we loved that tree—its reachable limbs, it higher-than-rooftop views.
Today, many kids have never climbed a tree.
Some don’t even have a tree in their yard or a tree-lined street to shade them on a blistering hot Hannibal day.
Increasingly, this situation is being traced to a condition known as tree inequity because some communities lack the discretionary income to buy, plant, and maintain a tree.
So children don’t see, let alone swing on the low-lying limbs of an oak, maple, mulberry, or ginko.
One might say, “So what? It’s just a tree. They’re all over the place.”
Not quite—and not always.
One reason Hannibal is a designated Tree City dates back to well over a century. Julius Sterling Morton moved from abundantly tree’d Michigan to the treeless prairie of Nebraska.
Where, he wondered, was the cooling shade on a hot Midwest day?
His answer? In 1872, he advertised the first National Arbor Day in Nebraska, and over one million rootlets hit the plains dirt. His vision inched its way acre by acre across the states, sapling by sapling, passing through Missouri and Hannibal, and eventually birthing a true National Arbor Day.
Fast forward into a modern world filled with tree research.
Today’s findings indicate that trees reduce cooling costs by 30%, cut crime in half, reduce domestic violence by 35%, increase property values, shorten hospital stays (if the patient can see a tree), help kids deal better with attention deficit disorder, lower blood pressure, remove one billion pounds of carbon dioxide, intercept disastrous storm runoffs, reduce road rage, protect skin—and perhaps best of all, kids can climb a tree.
This year, National Arbor Day celebrates 150 years; the Missouri Arbor Day honors 136 years; and Hannibal’s Tree Board recognizes 24 years.
Usually this event focuses on planting a native tree on public property—a school, or public space. But realizing that every Hannibalian deserves tree proximity, the Tree Board contacted the non-profit Forest ReLeaf of Missouri organization, which is donating twelve native trees: 4 White Oak, 4 Hop Hornbean, and 4 Serviceberry (all native to our area).
The goal? To start planting trees in neighborhoods lacking these deciduous giants.
The public is invited to help plant these saplings on April.
In conjunction with Hannibal Housing Authority, the chosen site will be along Atoka Avenue, east of Munger Lane.
One day in the far future, they may become a historic landmark. Consider the Burr Oak sitting right outside the visitor’s entrance to Mark Twain Caves, recognized by the U.S. as a “Liberty Tree” dating back to 1731. Or the tree we plant today may one day be recognized by the State as a “Champion.”
In fact, the Hannibal area already has two.
Missouri trees “compete” within their species by height, breadth, and circumference. A few hundred feet from the Liberty Tree stands a Champion—300+ year-old American Sycamore tree—its 146’ white-limbed spread seeming impossibly long.
Anyone may harbor a winner on their property.
Kristy Trevathan, chairwoman of Hannibal’s Tree Board, eyed a pecan tree one day near Steyermark Woods Conservation Area. It looked champion-ish to her. Sure enough, it is.
A local favorite comes with a heart-warming story.
Lita McElroy Washington planted a Northern Catalpa sapling in the African American Robinson Cemetery 120 years ago.
She didn’t want her buried parents lying out there in the hot Missouri sun. The tree took its shading job seriously, becoming a champion. But even champions shading the dead, die. Hollowed out and rotted, it toppled over. But honoring Lita’s wishes, one limb remains … the one shading her parents.
So, the Akota Avenue trees planted today will shade generations of people in Hannibal. And with luck, and a hundred years or so, it may become a Missouri champion.
National Arbor Day occurs on Friday, April 29
Contact Kristy Trevathan (573-248-6581) for Akota Avenue Details
The Public is WELCOME and Encouraged to Come and Participate
