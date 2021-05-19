'Lost Boys of Hannibal' podcast spurs new discoveries

HANNIBAL — On May 10, 1967, Craig Dowell, Joey Hoag and Billy Hoag went missing, sparking an exhaustive cave search with scores of searchers and investigations from area law enforcement agencies.
More than a half-century later, the mystery of the three boys remains unsolved, but podcasters Franki Cambeletta and Chris Koetters are entering their third season of getting closer to finding a solution. They are working with family members, area residents and local law enforcement agencies as they enter the third season of their podcast dedicated to finding the truth about what exactly happened to the three boys. They are following new leads as they ask members of the public to reach out with any information or photographs which could help bring closure to the boys’ families.
Cambeletta said there were so many possibilities of “all of these evils coming together” from a week of rain, blasting operations in the area for Highway 79 and the intricate passages of the caves and crevices around Lover’s Leap, where eyewitnesses last saw the boys.
Koetters and Cambeletta said there were seemingly endless paths to pursue, as they received accounts from classmates, family friends and neighbors. Since many of the members of the search party have passed away, Cambeletta said photographs are more vital than ever for discovering new clues.
As they embark on their third season, the theme is “Boots on the Ground”, and Cambeletta said they plan to solve the case “100%”. The duo received the 26th Annual Communicator Awards: The Award of Excellence in a Podcast Documentary Series, and a film is in the works from Shift Films.
In the beginning, Cambeletta said there was a conflict between author John Wingate, who released a book by the same name. He said the situation is detailed in season three of the podcast.
“He has done nothing but lie to [the Hoag family] and hurt them,” Cambeletta said, stressing the partnerships he and Koetters forged with the Hoag family and area law enforcement agencies.
“We are all working together now, with nothing but an outpouring of support from Sheriff Korte in Pike County and Sheriff Stinson in Ralls County.”
Cambeletta said there are two different paths that are being pursued, whether the boys were lost in the cave, or if they befell an accident or were victims of a crime. He said the team members are dedicated to acknowledging the pain this event has caused for generations and to honor each boy’s legacy.
Joey Hoag kept a meticulous journal, signing it each night: “Amateur Astronomer Joel Hoag”.
“He was known as Joey, but when he did his professional writing, he wanted his real name, Joel Hoag,” Cambeletta said. “He had a full future ahead of him, and you really start to fall in love with the characters that these kids were — the people they could have became.”
Mary Jo Powell gave a powerful testimony about the last time the boys were seen, and her account was not part of law enforcement accounts at the time.
Koetters said from the start there have been “so many rabbit holes” of what could have happened. One of the main searchers wrote “We’ve searched everywhere. They’re not in the caves.” As more accounts and leads come in, the team is seeking answers from multiple angles.
“We’re not looking at one single aspect,” Koetters said. “We’re looking at all aspects, really. We’re sinking ourselves into all the rabbit holes we can.”
Terry Hill and Charlie Hoskins came up during the investigation as potential persons of interest in the case. Cambeletta said Hoskins was 20 years old and living on the South Side when the boys went missing. He was indicted on charges of sodomy in 1968 and served 18 months before his release.
Hill was called in to lead the search the boys from Moberly. He was arrested for sodomy and molestation 10 years after the search. Cambeletta said they are looking into both persons and seeking additional information. Koetters agreed with Cambeletta that Hill was a potential suspect, stressing multiple family members reached out to look at him during the investigation.
This year, Cambeletta and Koetters are digging into records of the J. Tobin Construction Company, the contractor for the Highway 79 operations which Koetters said had a much higher rate of deaths on the job than other companies of the era.
As the “Boots on the Ground” phase continues, Cambeletta and Koetters encouraged anyone to reach out with account, information or photographs which could help solve the case. They can be reached at info@lostboysofhannibal.com or on the Lost Boys of Hannibal Facebook page.
The Lost Boys of Hannibal podcast is available at https://feed.podbean.com/lostboysofhannibal/feed.xml and on major podcast platforms.