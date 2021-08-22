Long-time volunteer celebrates 100th birthday at Paris Senior Center

PARIS, Mo — The Paris Senior Center hosted a 100th birthday party for a very special patron and long-time volunteer on Friday, August 20. Surprising Bob Sladek with a birthday cake, balloons, and most importantly, friends to celebrate with, the guest of honor was all smiles.
He doesn’t often miss an afternoon at the senior center, usually arriving for lunch on his golf cart when the weather is conducive, which he drives from his home a few blocks away. While his fried chicken dinner was served to him at a special table with his children, Donna Turner, Ann Kuester, and Bobby Sladek, family and friends stopped by to chat and wish him well.
It was easy to see that Sladek means a lot to many people.
He has been volunteering with the senior center since he and his late wife Dorothy (Opie) Sladek began coming sometime during the early 1990’s. It didn’t take long for him to become the Senior Center handyman.
“He’s done wiring in the attic and fixed anything that needed fixing,” his daughter, Donna Turner said. “When the plumbing went haywire - he fixed that.”
She was never surprised by his volunteer efforts at the Senior Center, because it is just his way. A Paris native, Sladek owned a long-running appliance store in Paris, and he has always liked to stay busy, even long after his retirement. Turner said when she goes to visit her Dad it’s always, “Dad whatcha doing?”
“On his ninetieth birthday, he had been tearing a room off his house, and Bobby had been helping him tear it off, but he was down to the finishing touches. I got there and here he is up on the stepladder and I asked, ‘Dad, whatcha doing?” and he said, ‘I just want to tear a little more off this roof.’ So I grabbed a stepladder and we took just a little bit more off of his roof and that’s how we celebrated his ninetieth birthday.”
Known by his kids as an even-tempered and level headed man, his son, Bobby Sladek doesn’t remember a time he has ever seen his Dad mad.
“For Dad you just didn’t put away dirty tools and you turned off the lights,” he said. “But if we did something else then as mom didn’t find out then we were good.”
His servant heart and need to do for others has kept him busy for many of those one hundred years he has lived. From fixing anything for anyone all around town, taking people to the doctor, and even delivering meals on wheels for the senior center when he was 98-years old, Sladek is known by many but has never asked for recognition.
Still in good health, Sladek enjoys daily life with his family, grandchildren, and now, great-grandchildren, and of course his regular lunches at the Paris Senior Center. When he blew out the candles on his cake, and was asked what he wished for, he smiled.
“Another ten years,” he said.