COLUMBIA, Mo. — Three local students were named to Columbia College Spring 2022 Semester dean's list.
- Alexandra Coones of Hannibal.
- Skyler Kauble of Monroe City.
- Claire Graver and Victoria Meier, both of Bowling Green.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Three local students were named to Columbia College Spring 2022 Semester dean's list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.