The Sarah Huber Chapman Memorial Catfish Tournament was named as one of the final four in the National Finals in Service Learning Proficiency and will be recognized at the National Convention in October.
Recent Paris High School graduate Ethan Chapman was just a freshman when he started the biannual catfish tournament in honor of his late cousin, Sarah Huber Foster.
Sarah announced in high school her intentions to attend Mizzou for her degree in Wildlife Biology, but her love of the outdoors was something her entire life was built on. After earning her masters degree, Sarah accepted her dream job with the 4-H program.
Ethan, who also loved being out in nature, watched closely as Sarah continued on the path to her lifelong dream, and he hoped to follow a similar one someday.
“She went to Mizzou and got her degree and I was like, well I want to do that too,” Chapman said. “Whenever I was going into junior high I was dead set on going to Mizzou to get my Wildlife degree to be a conservation agent.”
Sarah did set Ethan on a very special road, but it wasn’t one they planned, or wanted, to go down. On May 1, 2017 she died as a result of complications from a blood clot in her brain.
In the midst of his grief, Ethan wanted to do something special to remember her.
“My buddies and I tossed around the idea of a trap shoot because it was my freshman year and that was something I really liked to do, but catfishing is also one of my favorite things,” he said. “We got to talking to my principal and he was like, “Why don’t you have a catfish tournament!’”
In the meantime, Sarah’s parents, Ethan’s Aunt and Uncle, and loved ones also wanted to do something to commemorate Sarah and began setting up the Sarah Huber Foster Memorial Scholarship for Wildlife Biology at Mizzou.
The two ideas came together when Ethan joined the effort to help fund the scholarship through funds earned with the catfish tournament. Ethan hit the ground running.
“First of all, I had to see how to even start a tournament, so I had to go to the Missouri Highway Patrol and get something called a Regatta Permit, which allows me to legally have a tournament,” he said.
The tournament was formed under the umbrella of the Paris FFA Chapter, which Ethan was an active member of. His funding to get the tournament started came through money earned through FFA’s Supervised Agricultural Experience program. After that, Ethan went to the streets to gather sponsors for the supplies and prizes to get started.
His FFA advisor, Josh Bondy said Ethan’s determination to get his tournament off the ground showed something special in him.
“I preach service learning quite a bit and this is a true servant's heart,” he said. "A lot of people have big ideas but don't follow through with the steps to make them happen."
On April 17, 2018, Ethan and his family welcomed 27 boats to the very first Sarah Foster Huber Memorial Catfish Tournament, each boat paid $90 to participate (or $80 if they pre-registered) with half of the funds going directly to the scholarship and the other half to pay for the tournament prizes.
“We also have a big fish pot and everyone who wants to, throws in $20 and that’s 100% payback,” Ethan said. “That all goes to the person with the biggest fish.”
The biannual event has now been going on for four years and it is growing. Growing with it are Ethan’s leadership skills.
“As an advisor watching over it, I can remember Ethan at the first tournament as this little freshman. His dad was like, ‘All right guys gather around these are the rules of the tournament.’ and Ethan was just hiding behind him,” Bondy remembered. “Now Dad is way over there and Ethan is yelling out, “All right guys gather around, here is what we are going to do.’’
Ethan has continued to mold the tournament into something that everyone involved can benefit from. He wants to make sure that he is giving back to the community that has supported him by keeping everything purchased for the tournament local.
“It’s not about the fish that was caught but about learning to give back to the community,” Bondy said.
In its lifetime (after the April 2021 event) the fishing tournament has raised approximately $13,000 to go toward the Sarah Huber Foster Scholarship for Wildlife Biology, which is also funded through friends and family. The school announced the first recipient of the scholarship, Sadie Ramirez, in 2020.
Ethan has now gained national recognition for his fishing tournament through FFA when they announced him as one of the final four of Nationwide competitors for Service Learning Proficiency.
He will now attend nationals in Indianapolis on October 29 where he will undergo a fifteen minute interview with the judges. The winner will be announced on that day.
No matter the results, Ethan has already accomplished what he set out to do, and that's to honor Sarah Huber Foster.
“The biggest thing about the tournament is to make sure that her name is never forgotten,” he said.
Ethan will move to Linn, Mo to attend State Tech and major in electrical technology to become an engineer. He will then hand the tournament over to his little brother.
“Nothing will change, though,” he said. “And I will definitely still be at the tournament.”
You can follow Ethan’s journey to Nationals in his public Facebook group, Ethan’s Catfish Tournament.