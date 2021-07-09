PALMYRA, Mo. — The threat of heavy rainfall and severe weather are being met with proactive approaches and optimism by local farmers, even as some are in the midst of their third replanting of crops due to excessive moisture.
Earlier in the 2021 planting season, cooler temperatures coupled with spotty rainfall caused many farmers to have to replant corn and soybeans. Kenny Lovelace, who operates a cattle farm near Palmyra with his wife, Janet, has seen the effects of the heavy rainfall on his farm and neighbor's farms, along with the proactive approaches farmers have been taking. As of Friday, Lovelace reported some of his soybeans and corn displayed signs of yellowing from the high levels of moisture.
Lovelace observed beans planted on higher levels of terraced land which were drier showed greener color and their rows were closing, but the beans in lower parts of the field were much more yellow in color due to the elevated moisture levels. The situation was similar with corn crops, as smaller plants showed yellow leaves on the bottom part of the plant, while other plants were tasseling.
Lovelace said some of the replanted crops on his farm were looking good, but he stressed how forecasted high winds for Friday night could be devastating for corn that has grown rapidly.
"If it blows over, there's a little chance of picking it up like they did in Iowa, but if it green snaps, it's done. It just breaks it off — it basically cuts the circulation off and you can't do anything," Lovelace said.
Lovelace said 2021 has been "quite a year" with higher market prices, but it's been difficult to reap the advantages of the prices when farmers have to replant their crops, delaying harvest and adding input costs.
"It's amazing how people have caught up with replant — I've heard as many as three times — two times is too many for me," Lovelace said with a chuckle.
He planted corn for sileage which started out looking sick, but is coming around now. Lovelace said some "normal" weather would benefit the crops in the ground right now.
Neighbors have been harvesting their wheat, and Lovelace has seen several fellow farmers baling straw in preparation for planting a double crop of soybeans. With the moisture levels higher this year, the chances are better for a double crop to prosper.