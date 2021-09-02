Friday, Sept. 3
The Hannibal Arts Council First Friday Art Adventure will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 105 S. Main St., with participants between the ages of five and 12 making a pinch pot from clay and firing it in a kiln.
The Big River Steampunk Festival events begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Hannibal.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Perry Area Chamber of Commerce is having the annual Fall yard sales.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Big River Steampunk Festival events begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Hannibal.
Sunday, Sept. 5
The Big River Steampunk Festival events begin at noon in downtown Hannibal.
The Hannibal Nationals will play the Springfield Long Nine in a vintage-style base ball game at 1 p.m. at the Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park at Sixth Street adjacent to historic Clemens Field.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Hannibal-LaGrange University will celebrate Constitution Day with a lecture and Q&A from Dr. Jefferey J. Ventrella with Alliance Defending Freedom, at 7 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Relay For Life of Marion County (MO) has rescheduled Luminaria on the Riverfront, with Luminaria lit and on display from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hannibal riverfront.
Friday, Sept. 10
The Early Birds Kiwanis Club of Hannibal will host their fall Butterfly Pork Chop and Pulled Pork Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St.
There will be a Night Hike at 6:30 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve. Reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks and Recreation at 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
William Shakespeare’s classic “Romeo and Juliet” will be presented on South Third Street, in front of the former Grace Episcopal Church. Tickets and information are available by calling 817-300-9796.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Champ Clark Heritage Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown on the Square in Bowling Green, Mo.
Rib Fest will take place to benefit the Hannibal Free Clinic from noon to 5 p.m., or until food runs out at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
The Marion County Republican Central Committee will host their annual Lincoln Day event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Palmyra American Legion Hall, 600 Short Street in Palmyra, Mo.
Monday, Sept. 13
Douglass Community Services will host an organizational meeting of People First of the Mark Twain Area from 2-3 p.m. at the Douglass facility at 711 Grand Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Ignite will host a Financial Resiliency presentation from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Museum, 120 N. Main St.
Thursday, Sept. 16
HLGU will welcome David Roland from the Freedom Center of Missouri, at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Friday, Sept. 17
Saturday, Sept. 18
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with visiting, games and activities for children and youth, church tours and a sandwich supper from 3-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
A celebration service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church sanctuary. A time capsule will be buried, followed by an old-fashioned ice cream social.
The Forget-Me-Not Senior Center will host a spaghetti supper from 5-7 p.m. with curbside pickup at 412 S. Main St. in New London, Mo.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m. with current Pastor Jack Emmite preaching. A cookout lunch will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
The Route 66 Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
A family nature program called “What’s the Buzz?” will begin at 2 p.m. at Becky’s Garden, the pollinator garden at Cardiff Hill Overlook Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
A Funds Harvesting Dinner/Auction to support Harvest Outreach Ministries will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway.
Friday, Oct. 1
Saturday, Oct. 9
The 12th Annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. COVID vaccines or face masks are necessary for entry. Sanitizer will be provided.
Friday, Oct. 15
A Veteran Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, Quincy Ill.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Wednesday, Oct. 27
An Ignite networking event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Distillery in Monroe City, Mo.
Friday, Nov. 5
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Thursday, Nov. 18
Masters of Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s 80th Annual Booster Banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Friday, Dec. 17
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.