Saturday, Sept. 25
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Clopton School Cheerleaders Potted Mum Fundraiser will take place from from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch’s open house will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location north of Clarence, Mo.
Perry Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bill Trower Memorial Park.
Clarksville Garden Club’s Ladies Luncheon and Purse Auction will begin with lunch at 12:15 p.m. at the Steamboat Bistro in Louisiana, Mo. The auction will be at 1:15 p.m.
A family nature program called “What’s the Buzz?” will begin at 2 p.m. at Becky’s Garden, the pollinator garden at Cardiff Hill Overlook Park.
The Comedy on the River Festival will take place with shows at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Star Theatre, 215 S. Main St.
Cornet Chop Suey will perform at 6 p.m. at the Apple Shed in Clarksville.
Sunday, Sept. 26
The Comedy on the River Festival will take place with a special family matinee show at 2 p.m. at the Star Theatre, 215 S. Main St.
Monday, Sept. 27
The Marion County Democrat Club meeting will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m. at Riverside Restaurant, 111 Bird St.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
A carry-in and special celebration to mark the 48th year of senior adult dances will take place from is planned from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
A Funds Harvesting Dinner/Auction to support Harvest Outreach Ministries will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway.
Thursday, Sept. 30
The Republicans of Pike County Missouri will host the annual Lincoln Day dinner at 6 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds outside Bowling Green, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Clarksville Library will be collecting coats, scarves and gloves throughout the month of October.
The Hannibal Arts Council will present its eighth annual Art History Luncheon at noon at 105 S. Main St.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Oct. 2
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Colorfest features the theme “Bring Back the Color” throughout the day in Louisiana, Mo.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Colorfest features the theme “Bring Back the Color” throughout the day in Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 8
The Golden Ruler is hosting the “Rule Out Cancer” copier bash and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at 4500C Paris Gravel Rd.
The Concert for a Cause to benefit AVENUES will feature Felix and Fingers on dueling pianos. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Country Club.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The 12th Annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. COVID vaccines or face masks are necessary for entry. Sanitizer will be provided.
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be selling a selection of Catholic Bibles and books, Baptismal and Confirmation gifts and sacramental items from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
Clarksville Library will host its annual book sale.
Clarkville Applefest will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. in Clarksville, Mo.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Applefest will feature activities throughout the day in Clarksville, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 15
A Veteran Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, Quincy Ill.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 22
The Hannibal Dental Group Trunk or Treat will begin at 5 p.m. in the Hannibal Dental Group parking lot.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
An Ignite networking event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Distillery in Monroe City, Mo.
Saturday, Oct. 29
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Holy Family Catholic Church will host CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall in the church basement.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Masters of Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s 80th Annual Booster Banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Friday, Dec. 17
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.