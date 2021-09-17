Saturday, Sept. 18
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Hannibal Arts Council will lead a Pumpkin Decorating Project from noon to 2 p.m. during the Rotary Club of Hannibal’s Harvest Hootenanny Festival, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Cave Complex.
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with visiting, games and activities for children and youth, church tours and a sandwich supper from 3-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
A celebration service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church sanctuary. A time capsule will be buried, followed by an old-fashioned ice cream social.
The Forget-Me-Not Senior Center will host a spaghetti supper from 5-7 p.m. with curbside pickup at 412 S. Main St. in New London, Mo.
The Hannibal Arts Council will host the Blooming Bouquet Arty Party from 7-9 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
William Shakespeare’s classic “Romeo and Juliet” will be presented on South Third Street, in front of the former Grace Episcopal Church. Tickets and information are available by calling 817-300-9796.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m. with current Pastor Jack Emmite preaching. A cookout lunch will follow at 12:30 p.m.
William Shakespeare’s classic “Romeo and Juliet” will be presented on South Third Street, in front of the former Grace Episcopal Church. Tickets and information are available by calling 817-300-9796.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
The registration deadline is today for the Louisiana Community Betterment Association Scarecrow Decorating Contest.
Thursday, Sept. 23
The Great River Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Quincy Public Library meeting room.
Friday, Sept. 24
The Route 66 Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Clopton School Cheerleaders Potted Mum Fundraiser will take place from from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Perry Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bill Trower Memorial Park.
Clarksville Garden Club’s Ladies Luncheon and Purse Auction will begin with lunch at 12:15 p.m. at the Steamboat Bistro in Louisiana, Mo. The auction will be at 1:15 p.m.
A family nature program called “What’s the Buzz?” will begin at 2 p.m. at Becky’s Garden, the pollinator garden at Cardiff Hill Overlook Park.
Cornet Chop Suey will perform at 6 p.m. at the Apple Shed in Clarksville
Tuesday, Sept. 28
A Funds Harvesting Dinner/Auction to support Harvest Outreach Ministries will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway.
Thursday, Sept. 30
The Republicans of Pike County Missouri will host the annual Lincoln Day dinner at 6 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds outside Bowling Green, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Oct. 2
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Colorfest will include activities throughout the day in Louisiana, Mo.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Colorfest will include activities throughout the day in Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 8
The Concert for a Cause to benefit AVENUES will feature Felix and Fingers on dueling pianos. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Country Club.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The 12th Annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. COVID vaccines or face masks are necessary for entry. Sanitizer will be provided.
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be selling a selection of Catholic Bibles and books, Baptismal and Confirmation gifts and sacramental items from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
Applefest will feature activities throughout the day in Clarksville, Mo.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Applefest will feature activities throughout the day in Clarksville, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 15
A Veteran Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, Quincy Ill.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 22
The Hannibal Dental Group Trunk or Treat will begin at 5 p.m. in the Hannibal Dental Group parking lot.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
An Ignite networking event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Distillery in Monroe City, Mo.
Saturday, Oct. 29
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Holy Family Catholic Church will host CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall in the church basement.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Masters of Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s 80th Annual Booster Banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Friday, Dec. 17
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.