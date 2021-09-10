Saturday, Sept. 11
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. - noon in Central Park.
The Hannibal Jaycees Show and Shine Car Show will be from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
The Champ Clark Heritage Festival will take place from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Downtown on the Square in Bowling Green, Mo.
Rib Fest will take place to benefit the Hannibal Free Clinic from noon - 5 p.m., or until food runs out at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
First Baptist Church in Monroe City will host their Community Block Party Community Block Party from 2:30-5 p.m. at St. Jude’s Park, 301. N. Main St.
William Shakespeare’s classic “Romeo and Juliet” will be presented on South Third Street, in front of the former Grace Episcopal Church. Tickets and information available by calling 817-300-9796.
The Marion County Republican Central Committee will host their annual Lincoln Day event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Palmyra American Legion Hall, 600 Short Street in Palmyra, Mo.
Monday, Sept. 13
Douglass Community Services will host an organizational meeting of People First of the Mark Twain Area from 2-3 p.m. at the Douglass facility at 711 Grand Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
The Hannibal General Mills retiree luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hannibal Country Club.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Ignite will host a Financial Resiliency presentation from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Museum, 120 N. Main St.
Thursday, Sept. 16
HLGU will welcome David Roland from the Freedom Center of Missouri, at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Friday, Sept. 17
There will be a Night Hike at 6:30 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve. Reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks and Recreation at 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, Sept. 18
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Hannibal Arts Council will lead a Pumpkin Decorating Project from noon to 2 p.m. during the Rotary Club of Hannibal’s Harvest Hootenanny Festival at the Mark Twain Cave Complex.
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with visiting, games and activities for children and youth, church tours and a sandwich supper from 3-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.
A celebration service will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church sanctuary. A time capsule will be buried, followed by an old-fashioned ice cream social.
The Forget-Me-Not Senior Center will host a spaghetti supper from 5-7 p.m. with curbside pickup at 412 S. Main St. in New London, Mo.
The Hannibal Arts Council will host the Blooming Bouquet Arty Party from 7-9 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
William Shakespeare’s classic “Romeo and Juliet” will be presented on South Third Street, in front of the former Grace Episcopal Church. Tickets and information are available by calling 817-300-9796.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Antioch Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 10:45 a.m. with current Pastor Jack Emmite preaching. A cookout lunch will follow at 12:30 p.m.
William Shakespeare’s classic “Romeo and Juliet” will be presented on South Third Street, in front of the former Grace Episcopal Church. Tickets and information are available by calling 817-300-9796.
Friday, Sept. 24
The Route 66 Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
A family nature program called “What’s the Buzz?” will begin at 2 p.m. at Becky’s Garden, the pollinator garden at Cardiff Hill Overlook Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
A Funds Harvesting Dinner/Auction to support Harvest Outreach Ministries will begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway.
Thursday, Sept. 30
The Republicans of Pike County Missouri will host the annual Lincoln Day dinner at 6 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds outside Bowling Green, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The 12th Annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. COVID vaccines or face masks are necessary for entry. Sanitizer will be provided.
Friday, Oct. 15
A Veteran Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, Quincy Ill.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Wednesday, Oct. 20

The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
An Ignite networking event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Distillery in Monroe City, Mo.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Holy Family Catholic Church will host CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall in the church basement.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Wednesday, Nov. 17

The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Masters of Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s 80th Annual Booster Banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Friday, Dec. 17
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.