Saturday, Sept. 10
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Hannibal Jaycees 2nd Annual Show or Shine Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third. St.
The annual Champ Clark Heritage Festival takes place in Bowling Green beginning at 9 a.m. Most events will be on the downtown square.
The Hannibal Free Clinic's annual Rib and Wing Fest will be from noon to 5 p.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Monday, Sept. 12
The senior adult volunteer programs at Douglass Community Service will be sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at County Market, Save-A-Lot and the Dollar General in Huck Finn Plaza.
Y.E.S.A. and the Missouri Department of Conservation will lead a Hunter Education skills session from 1-5 p.m. at the MDC Office, 8965 U.S. 36 #1. Register by emailing bballcheer.youth2020@gmail.com or calling 573-248-2530.
The grand opening for the new playground equipment at Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park will begin at 5 p.m.
September Jam free basketball clinic for boys in 4th-6th grade begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation courts at Sixth Street and Warren Barrett Drive, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park. More information is available by calling 573-795-3457 or emailing cgosney08@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
The General Mills Retiree Luncheon will start at 11 a.m. at the Hannibal Country Club.
Registration due by 5 p.m. for Indoor Horseshoe League sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation. Participants must register as a team. Forms can be picked up at 320 Broadway or online at www.hannibalparks.org. More information available by calling 573-221-0154.
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Ignite's SparkNIGHT event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 Broadway.
Thursday Sept. 15
The community's Women United chapter will be officially launched from 5-7 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Friday, Sept. 16
Today is the deadline to RSVP for the an awareness luncheon for Options for Women. The free event will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. RSVP for the free event by calling 573-221-1775.
A Sunny Sunflowers Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Trilogy Challenge disc golf tournament will be 8 a.m. to noon in Huckleberry Park.
The Aldrich/Glascock/Kelly/Snell families of Ralls County will begin at noon at the Genesis Bible Church Fellowship Hall in Saverton, Mo.
The Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation and book signing by Dea Hoover at 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Indoor Horseshoes play begins at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
September Jam free basketball clinic for boys in 4th-6th grade begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation courts at Sixth Street and Warren Barrett Drive, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
An awareness luncheon for Options for Women will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. RSVP by Friday Sept. 16 by calling 573-221-1775.
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Thursday, Sept. 22
The Senior Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Sept. 23
6:30 p.m. Bats are Back Night Hike at Sodalis Nature Preserve, reserve space by calling 573-221-0154
Saturday, Sept. 24
The NEMO Chapter of Back Country Horsemen of Missouri will host a trail ride for equestrians, hikers and bicyclists at Frank Russell Recreation Area. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Nature Adventure Family program at Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 10 a.m. Reserve space by calling 573-221-0154.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Indoor Horseshoes play begins at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
September Jam free basketball clinic for boys in 4th-6th grade begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation courts at Sixth Street and Warren Barrett Drive, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
The Victorian Sampler dance workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Information is available at 520-239-6675, or jlavender2000@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer's begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
4 Paws Veterinary will host their Meow Mixer on behalf of Cuddle Cat Rescue at the Rialto from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will offer dinner, live entertainment and a silent auction. Learn more by calling or texting Amy at 573-231-1775.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Project Community Connect begins at 10 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary's Ninth Annual Glitz Gala Jewelry Auction begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Friday, Oct. 7
Today is the registration deadline for the golf tournament to benefit EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri. Register by calling Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668.
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
10-11:30 a.m. Parents as Teachers Fall Fun event will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at Huckleberry Park.
Welcome Home Myotis Sodalis Night Hike begins at 6 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Copper Street Brass will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association concert series.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Thursday, Oct. 13
A Job Fair will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Oct. 16
Welcome Home Myotis Sodalis Night Hike begins at 6 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The first golf tournament to benefit EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri kicks off with tee time at 9 a.m. at Norwoods Golf Club. More information is available by calling Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668.
Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a Hunter Education Skills Session at Mark Twain Lake – M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon for the City Health Fair.
Registration for Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League begins at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Boo Bash begins at 10 a.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by YMCA of Hannibal.
Welcome Home Myotis Sodalis Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve starts at 5:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Indoor Horseshoes begins at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at Huckleberry Park courts.
Friday, Oct. 28
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold its annual CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in St Michael’s Hall (Church Basement) at 1111 Broadway. Homemade chili or vegetable soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks will be included. Tickets are available in advance from CCW members or by contacting Melissa Breeding at 573-406-9260 or at the door the day of the event.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Pumpkins in the Park will be from 9-11:30 a.m. at Central Park.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Oct. 31
The DARE Halloween Party takes place at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Nov. 4
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Victory Vertical Project brings a multi-media presentation to Hannibal at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s first Booster Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Holy Rocka Rollaz returns to Hannibal for a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Friday, March 24
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
