Thursday, Sept. 1
The National Day of Prayer event will reflect a "back to school" theme at 6:30 p.m. at South Baptist Church, 701 Fulton Ave.
Friday, Sept. 2
The Salvation Army of Hannibal and Cricket Wireless will host the Affordable Connectivity Program from 1-4 p.m. at The Salvation Army Family Service Office and Family Store, 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Vintage Base Ball takes place from noon to 3 p.m. at Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park on Sixth Street. Fun free game using 1860s rules. Lawn chairs are suggested.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Fall/Winter hours for the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center begin.
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the HLGU Burt Administration Building, Room 129. Call 573-769-2177 for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 8
The Tri-State Housing Summit begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a program from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway.
Friday, Sept. 9
The Early Birds Kiwanis Club of Hannibal will host their fall Butterfly Pork Chop and Pulled Pork Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St.
Fall Festival of Country Music starts at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Bats are Back Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 6:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
Saturday, Sept. 10
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Hannibal Jaycees 2nd Annual Show or Shine Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third. St.
The Hannibal Free Clinic's annual Rib and Wing Fest will be from noon to 5 p.m. at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Monday, Sept. 11
Y.E.S.A. and the Missouri Department of Conservation will lead a Hunter Education skills session from 1-5 p.m. at the MDC Office, 8965 U.S. 36 #1. Register by emailing bballcheer.youth2020@gmail.com or calling 573-248-2530.
September Jam free basketball clinic for boys in 4th-6th grade begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation courts at Sixth Street and Warren Barrett Drive, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park. More information is available by calling 573-795-3457 or emailing cgosney08@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Registration due by 5 p.m. for Indoor Horseshoe League sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation. Participants must register as a team. Forms can be picked up at 320 Broadway or online at www.hannibalparks.org. More information available by calling 573-221-0154.
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Ignite's SparkNIGHT event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 Broadway.
Thursday Sept. 15
The community's Women United chapter will be officially launched from 5-7 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Friday, Sept. 16
Today is the deadline to RSVP for the an awareness luncheon for Options for Women. The free event will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. RSVP for the free event by calling 573-221-1775.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Trilogy Challenge disc golf tournament will be 8 a.m. to noon in Huckleberry Park.
The Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation and book signing by Dea Hoover at 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Indoor Horseshoes play begins at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
September Jam free basketball clinic for boys in 4th-6th grade begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation courts at Sixth Street and Warren Barrett Drive, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
An awareness luncheon for Options for Women will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. RSVP by Friday Sept. 16 by calling 573-221-1775.
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Thursday, Sept. 22
The Senior Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Sept. 23
6:30 p.m. Bats are Back Night Hike at Sodalis Nature Preserve, reserve space by calling 573-221-0154
Saturday, Sept. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Nature Adventure Family program at Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 10 a.m. Reserve space by calling 573-221-0154.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Indoor Horseshoes play begins at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
September Jam free basketball clinic for boys in 4th-6th grade begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation courts at Sixth Street and Warren Barrett Drive, Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Park.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
The Victorian Sampler dance workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Information is available at 520-239-6675, or jlavender2000@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Oct. 1
The Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer's begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Oct. 7
Today is the registration deadline for the golf tournament to benefit EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri. Register by calling Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668.
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Copper Street Bass will peform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association concert series.
Saturday, Oct. 15
The first golf tournament to benefit EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri kicks off with tee time at 9 a.m. at Norwoods Golf Club. More information is available by calling Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Nov. 4
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Victory Vertical Project brings a multi-media presentation to Hannibal at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Holy Rocka Rollaz returns to Hannibal for a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Friday, March 24
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Monday Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
