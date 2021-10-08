Saturday, Oct. 9
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be 7:30 a.m. — noon.
The Monroe City Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — Missouri Chapter will be held from 8-10 a.m. at Mosswood Meadows Golf Course in Monroe City. Mo.
The 12th Annual Mark Twain Area Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. COVID vaccines or face masks are necessary for entry. Sanitizer will be provided.
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be selling a selection of Catholic Bibles and books, Baptismal and Confirmation gifts and sacramental items from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
Clarksville Library will host its annual book sale.
Clarkville Applefest will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. in Clarksville, Mo.
Raintree Arts Council will host their Art Exhibit and Judged Competition.
Hannibal Jaycees presents the Warehouse of Nightmares from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 320 S. Third St.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Applefest will feature activities throughout the day in Clarksville, Mo.
Raintree Arts Council will host their Art Exhibit and Judged Competition.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
The General Mills retiree luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. at the Hannibal Country Club.
Thursday, Oct. 14
The Hannibal Job Fair will take place from 2-6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Friday, Oct. 15
A Veteran Resource Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, Quincy Ill.
A “Bats are Back” night hike will take place at 6 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Hannibal Jaycees presents the Warehouse of Nightmares from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 320 S. Third St.
Saturday, Oct. 16
The Lustgarden Foundation’s 6th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk starts with registration at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. at the Bear Creek Trailhead at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
The 45th Annual Folklife Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Main Street.
Hannibal Jaycees presents the Warehouse of Nightmares from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 320 S. Third St.
Sunday, Oct. 17
The 45th Annual Folklife Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Main Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Hannibal Area Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League Registration Night will begin at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Friday, Oct. 22
Bethel AME Church will hold their Annual Fall Fish Fry, with to go order only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Hannibal Dental Group Trunk or Treat will begin at 5 p.m. in the Hannibal Dental Group parking lot.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The Hannibal Arts Council will feature a Halloween-themed Make and Take project featuring a “h-OWL-o-ween” pinecone owl from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
An Ignite networking event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Distillery in Monroe City, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 29
Hannibal Jaycees presents the Warehouse of Nightmares from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 320 S. Third St.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation’s seventh annual Pumpkins in the Park will begin at 10 a.m. in Central Park.
Holy Family Catholic Church will host CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall in the church basement.
The Hannibal Arts Council will feature a Halloween-themed Make and Take project featuring a “h-OWL-o-ween” pinecone owl from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
“Bats are Back” night hikes will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Groups will leave every 30 minutes; reserve space at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.
Raintree Arts Council Halloween Dance takes place from 7-10 p.m. at the Clarksville Appleshed.
Hannibal Jaycees presents the Warehouse of Nightmares from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 320 S. Third St.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce’s Trunk-R-Treat will be from 6-7 p.m. on the Clarksville Riverfront Park parking lot.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will sponsor a Soup Dinner and Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lutheran School gym, 1317 Lyon Street.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Masters of Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s 80th Annual Booster Banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Friday, Dec. 17
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
