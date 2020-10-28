Friday, Oct. 30
The American Red Cross will hold a Halloween-themed blood drive from 1-6 p.m. at Arch United Methodist Church, 56017 Ocean Wave Road. Appointments are requested, and more information is available by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Oct. 31
The final Central Park Farmers Market of the season will include trick-or-treating beginning at 7:30 a.m. in Central Park. Fresh produce, baked good and arts and crafts are among the locally grown and made items for sale.
American Legion Emmette J. Shields Post 55 will host their Fall Vendor event and Trunk or Treat for the children beginning at 8 a.m. at 3819 Highway MM. Vendors will include flea market, collectibles, antiques, crafts, vinyl signage and small businesses.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the DISCOVERED WORKS: Fritz Geisendorfer (1882-1980) temporary exhibit of works by the Pittsfield, lll. resident/sign painter/artist from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 101 N. Main St., Downtown Hannibal.
First Christian Church of Hannibal will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 3-5 p.m., at 1101 Broadway. Please park in the Church Street parking lot and come up to the sidewalk by Broadway.
Hannibal Jaycees will host their annual Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. at 320 S. Third Street.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the Halloween “Take and Make” Project called “Mummy!” from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The event is free of charge.
Calvary Baptist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 4605 West Ely Road.
The Emergency Vehicle Halloween Trick or Treat will be from 6-9 p.m. on the Mercantile Bank Parking Lot, 222 Georgia Street in Louisiana. Free hot dogs, chips and sodas will be served, and emergency vehicles will be set up to view as participants trick or treat.
The Twin Pikes YMCA, 614 Kelly Lane in Louisiana, will have a drive-through trick or treat event.
Sunday, Nov. 1
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the DISCOVERED WORKS: Fritz Geisendorfer (1882-1980) temporary exhibit of works by the Pittsfield, lll. resident/sign painter/artist from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 101 N. Main St., Downtown Hannibal.
Thursday, Nov. 5
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Friday, Nov. 6
The Palmyra Norfolk-Smith VFW Post 11041 Fish Fry will begin at 4 p.m. at 316 S. Main St. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Carry outs will available.
The Hannibal Arts Council “Glasses for all Seasons” Arty Party gives participants the opportunity to paint a set of glasses using themes like the seasons and holidays from 7-9 p.m., at 105. S. Main. St. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required, and tickets may be purchased by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Nov. 7
The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament will be held at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the tournament will begin at 9 a.m., with the second round being played at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Staff and faculty members at the Ralls County R-II School District are seeking veterans who would like to be honored in their on-campus parade. More information is available by contacting Mrs. Williams at awilliams@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.
Thursday, Nov. 12
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Saturday, Nov. 14
The “Laughter Has No Color” comedy event to benefit local veterans will open its doors at 7 p.m. with the program beginning at 8 p.m., at American Legion Emmette J. Shields Post 55, 3819 Highway MM.
Thursday, Nov. 19
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Thursday, Nov. 26
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.