Saturday, Oct. 30
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation’s seventh annual Pumpkins in the Park will begin at 10 a.m. in Central Park.
Holy Family Catholic Church will host CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall in the church basement.
The Hannibal Arts Council will host a Halloween-themed Make and Take project featuring a “h-OWL-o-ween” pinecone owl from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
“Bats are Back” night hikes will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Groups will leave every 30 minutes; reserve space at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.
Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc. will host a dinner roast of retired Bowling Green attorney Bill McIlroy at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Clement.
Raintree Arts Council Halloween Dance takes place from 7-10 p.m. at the Clarksville Apple Shed.
Hannibal Jaycees presents the Warehouse of Nightmares from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 320 S. Third St.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Hannibal Jaycees will host a Trunk or Treat event at 5 p.m.
Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce’s Trunk-R-Treat will be from 6-7 p.m. on the Clarksville Riverfront Park parking lot.
Monday, Nov. 1
The Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct the Fiscal Year 2023 State Cost Share Sign-up through Nov. 30. To get a farm you operate on the sign-up list, people are encouraged to stop by the USDA NRCS/SWCD office at 17623 Hwy. 19, Suite 3, New London, Mo.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Thursday, Nov. 4
Clarity Healthcare will administer first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
The Fall Pumpkin and Bonfire Arty Party will be from 7-9 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will sponsor a Soup Dinner and Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lutheran School gym, 1317 Lyon Street.
Hannibal’s veteran’s memorial will be dedicated at a ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. at Cardiff Hill Overlook Park.
Santa Fe Christian Church will host the Lord’s Acre Supper and Auction, with serving beginning at 4 p.m. and the auction beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a nature program called “The Darker the Sky the Better” starting at 6 p.m. at Huckleberry Park.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 8945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Masters of Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s 80th Annual Booster Banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Friday, Dec. 3
Friday, Dec. 17
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
