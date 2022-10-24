Wednesday, Oct. 26
The American Melody cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Friday, Oct. 28
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold its annual CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in St Michael’s Hall (Church Basement) at 1111 Broadway. Homemade chili or vegetable soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks will be included. Tickets are available in advance from CCW members or by contacting Melissa Breeding at 573-406-9260 or at the door the day of the event.
Korean Street Food fundraiser for Centenary United Methodist Church will be from 4-7 p.m. at Sunset Park in Clarksville.
Freaky Friday will take place from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at PeaceTree Farms.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Pumpkins in the Park will be from 9-11:30 a.m. at Central Park.
The Salvation Army Family Store’s Spooktacular Celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Family Store, 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Oct. 31
The Clarksville Community Chamber will host Trunk-r-Treat from 5-7 p.m. on Front Street in Clarksville. Trunks will be judged by American Legion and VFW.
The Hannibal Main Street Trick or Treat event will be from 5-7 p.m. along Main St.
The Hannibal Jaycees Trunk or Treat takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
The DARE Halloween Party takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Midwest Menace Car Club's second annual Trunk or Treat will be from 7-9 p.m. at the Save A Lot parking lot.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed due to cleanup of DARE Halloween party.
The Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin at 7 pm. in the HLGU Burt Administration Building, Room 129.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Nov. 4
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Nov. 5
The American Legion Auxiliary in Louisiana, Mo. is hosting a Craft/Yard/Flea Market devoted to the Girls State program and scholarships from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 420 Kelly Lane.
The fall Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, Ill.
The Distant Mountain Landscape Arty Party will be from 7-9 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The cost is $25 per person. Register by calling 573-221-6545.
Victory Vertical Project brings a multi-media presentation to Hannibal at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
The Comic Steampunk event will be at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Nov. 7
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center closes at noon for the election.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the day for the election.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Nov. 11
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for Veterans Day.
Saturday, Nov. 12
The 49th Annual BLP (Busy Little People) Holiday Gift Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. Admission is $2.
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s first Booster Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby.
The benefit for Leaps of Love featuring dinner, a live auction and a silent auction begins at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall. Reservations are available by calling 573-221-4121 or 573-221-4409.
Astronomy Night will begin at 7 p.m. in Riverview Park, in the big grassy area between the four-way stop and the first overlook, commonly known as "Frisbee Field".
Sunday, Nov. 13
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
A MoDOT public hearing will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Workforce Opportunities Rallying Today’s Hometown Youth is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Hannibal Free Public Library will sponsor a free chess tournament at 200 S. Fifth St. Registration is from 10-10:30 a.m., and the first of three rounds starts between 10:30 and 11 a.m.
Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt will lead a woodcarving workshop at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Space is limited, and the cost of the event is $20.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Thursday, Nov. 24
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed.
Friday, Nov. 25
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Holy Rocka Rollaz returns to Hannibal for a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Friday, March 24
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
