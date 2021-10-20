Thursday, Oct. 21
Hannibal Area Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League Registration Night will begin at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Bluff City Theater will present “The Meeting” free of charge at 7:30 p.m. at 212 Broadway.
Friday, Oct. 22
Bethel AME Church will hold their Annual Fall Fish Fry, with to go order only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Hannibal Dental Group Trunk or Treat will begin at 5 p.m. in the Hannibal Dental Group parking lot.
Bluff City Theater will present “The Meeting” free of charge at 7:30 p.m. at 212 Broadway.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The Salvation Army Family Store will host its first ever Spooktacular Celebration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Family Store, 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center (just south of County Market).
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will hold their fourth meeting of the year at 10 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Restaurant, 8945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation is offering a nature program called “Tree Friends” at 10 a.m. in Central Park, in conjunction with Central Park Farmers Market and the Mississippi Hills chapter of Master Naturalists.
The YMCA of Hannibal will host a trick or treat trail from 10 a.m. to noon at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Vendors are able to participate for free, but need to register with the YMCA by contacting Kayla Tiller.
Bluff City Theater will present “The Meeting” free of charge at 2 p.m. at 212 Broadway.
The Hannibal Arts Council will feature a Halloween-themed Make and Take project featuring a “h-OWL-o-ween” pinecone owl from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
The Living Dead Windows on Main Street will feature a variety of Halloween-themed scenes from 5-8 p.m.
Hannibal Jaycees will host the Halloween Parade beginning at 6 p.m. along Broadway.
Bluff City Theater will present “The Meeting” free of charge at 7:30 p.m. at 212 Broadway.
Sunday, Oct. 24
A ham and bean dinner will begin at 11 a.m. at Frankford Community Church to raise funds for a new fire truck for the Frankford Rural Fire Department.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
An Ignite networking event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Sweetwater Distillery in Monroe City, Mo.
Friday, Oct. 29
Hannibal Jaycees presents the Warehouse of Nightmares from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 320 S. Third St.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation’s seventh annual Pumpkins in the Park will begin at 10 a.m. in Central Park.
Holy Family Catholic Church will host CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Michael’s Hall in the church basement.
The Hannibal Arts Council will feature a Halloween-themed Make and Take project featuring a “h-OWL-o-ween” pinecone owl from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
“Bats are Back” night hikes will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Groups will leave every 30 minutes; reserve space at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.
Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc. will host a dinner roast of retired Bowling Green attorney Bill McIlroy at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Clement.
Raintree Arts Council Halloween Dance takes place from 7-10 p.m. at the Clarksville Apple Shed.
Hannibal Jaycees presents the Warehouse of Nightmares from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 320 S. Third St.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Hannibal Jaycees will host a Trunk or Treat event at 5 p.m.
Clarksville Community Chamber of Commerce’s Trunk-R-Treat will be from 6-7 p.m. on the Clarksville Riverfront Park parking lot.
Monday, Nov. 1
The Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct the Fiscal Year 2023 State Cost Share Sign-up through Nov. 30. To get a farm you operate on the sign-up list, people are encouraged to stop by the USDA NRCS/SWCD office at 17623 Hwy. 19, Suite 3, New London, Mo.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
The Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct the Fiscal Year 2023 State Cost Share Sign-up through Nov. 30. To get a farm you operate on the sign-up list, people are encouraged to stop by the USDA NRCS/SWCD office at 17623 Hwy. 19, Suite 3, New London, Mo.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament begins at 9 a.m. at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park.
St. John’s Lutheran Church will sponsor a Soup Dinner and Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lutheran School gym, 1317 Lyon Street.
Hannibal’s veteran’s memorial will be dedicated at a ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. at Cardiff Hill Overlook Park.
The program will be 2 p.m. at Cardiff Hill Overlook Park, which is the location of the old Mark Twain Memorial Bridge approach.
Santa Fe Christian Church will host the Lord’s Acre Supper and Auction, with serving beginning at 4 p.m. and the auction beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a nature program called “The Darker the Sky the Better” starting at 6 p.m. at Huckleberry Park.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Masters of Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s 80th Annual Booster Banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29
The Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct the Fiscal Year 2023 State Cost Share Sign-up through Nov. 30. To get a farm you operate on the sign-up list, people are encouraged to stop by the USDA NRCS/SWCD office at 17623 Hwy. 19, Suite 3, New London, Mo.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
The Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct the Fiscal Year 2023 State Cost Share Sign-up through Nov. 30. To get a farm you operate on the sign-up list, people are encouraged to stop by the USDA NRCS/SWCD office at 17623 Hwy. 19, Suite 3, New London, Mo.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Friday, Dec. 17
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
