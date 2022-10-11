Thursday, Oct. 13
The Hannibal Free Public Library will be closed for Planning Day.
A Job Fair will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The 67th Annual Stowell PTO Chili Supper will be from 5-7 p.m. at A.D. Stowell Elementary School, 500 Union St.
Friday, Oct. 14
Welcome Home Myotis Sodalis Night Hike begins at 6 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Louisiana Colorfest will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.
The 7th Annual Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk begins with registration at 8 a.m. at the Bear Creek Trailhead, S. Main St.
The first golf tournament to benefit EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri kicks off with tee time at 9 a.m. at Norwoods Golf Club. More information is available by calling Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668.
The Hannibal Folklife Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a Hunter Education Skills Session at Mark Twain Lake – M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Louisiana Colorfest will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Hannibal Folklife Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Monday, Oct. 17
The 15th annual Taste of Palmyra event takes place from 5-9 p.m., filling Main St. with vendors, activities and attractions.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Hannibal Regional’s Radiology Department will host Ladies Night Out, an after-hours mammogram event, from 5-8 p.m. Appointments are required by calling 573-248-5688.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Hannibal Area Youth Shooter's Education Youth BB League registration is 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Registration information is available by calling 573-231-2859 or emailing old3toes@hotmail.com.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon for the City Health Fair.
Registration for Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League begins at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Oct. 20
The American Symphony cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
The annual meeting of the Friends of the Hannibal Free Public Library will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 200 S. Fifth St.
Friday, Oct. 21
Today is "Buckle Up Phone Down Day", with schools, businesses, law enforcement agencies and other safety partners reminding Missourians to take the pledge to drive safely and avoid distractions.
The Viking Mississippi cruise ship will dock from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Boo Bash begins at 10 a.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by YMCA of Hannibal.
The Northeast Missouri Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. at the Hannibal Free Public Library, 200 S. 5th St.
The Public Water Supply District #1 of Ralls County will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the water plant located at 5700 U.S. 61 just north of Hannibal.
Welcome Home Myotis Sodalis Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve starts at 5:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
The Hannibal Jaycees Halloween Parade begins with registration at 5 p.m. in the Save-A-Lot parking lot. The parade begins at 6 p.m., proceeding down Broadway before turning north on Main St.
Sunday, Oct. 23
The American Queen cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Indoor Horseshoes begins at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Hannibal Regional’s Radiology Department will host Ladies Night Out, an after-hours mammogram event, from 5-8 p.m. Appointments are required by calling 573-248-5688.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at Huckleberry Park courts.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
The American Melody cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Friday, Oct. 28
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold its annual CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in St Michael’s Hall (Church Basement) at 1111 Broadway. Homemade chili or vegetable soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks will be included. Tickets are available in advance from CCW members or by contacting Melissa Breeding at 573-406-9260 or at the door the day of the event.
Korean Street Food fundraiser for Centenary United Methodist Church will be from 4-7 p.m. at Sunset Park in Clarksville.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Pumpkins in the Park will be from 9-11:30 a.m. at Central Park.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Oct. 31
The Clarksville Community Chamber will host Trunk-r-Treat from 5-7 p.m. on Front St. in Clarksville.
The Hannibal Jaycees Trunk or Treat takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
The DARE Halloween Party takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed due to cleanup of DARE Halloween party.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Nov. 4
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Nov. 5
The Distant Mountain Landscape Arty Party will be from 7-9 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The cost is $25 per person. Register by calling 573-221-6545.
Victory Vertical Project brings a multi-media presentation to Hannibal at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
The Comic Steampunk event will be at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Nov. 7
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center closes at noon for the election.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the day for the election.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Nov. 11
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for Veterans Day.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s first Booster Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby.
The benefit for Leaps of Love featuring dinner, a live auction and a silent auction begins at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall. Reservations are available by calling 573-221-4121 or 573-221-4409.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
A MoDOT public hearing will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Workforce Opportunities Rallying Today’s Hometown Youth is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt will lead a woodcarving workshop at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Space is limited, and the cost of the event is $20.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Thursday, Nov. 24
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed.
Friday, Nov. 25
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Holy Rocka Rollaz returns to Hannibal for a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Friday, March 24
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
