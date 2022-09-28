Saturday, Oct. 1
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer's begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Hannibal Clinic will celebrate its 65th anniversary with a "Fall Harvest Block Party" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 Medical Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The Quincy Symphony Orchestra begins its 75th anniversary season with a celebratory concert at 3 p.m. at Quincy Junior High’s Morrison Theater.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play at Huckleberry Park courts begins at 5:30 p.m.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
4 Paws Veterinary will host their Meow Mixer on behalf of Cuddle Cat Rescue at the Rialto from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will offer dinner, live entertainment and a silent auction. Learn more by calling or texting Amy at 573-231-1775.
The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the HLGU Burt Administration Building, Room 129.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
United Way of the Mark Twain Area invites community members, businesses and agencies to participate in the annual Day of Caring.
The Hannibal High School Homecoming Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Broadway.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Project Community Connect begins at 10 a.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary's Ninth Annual Glitz Gala Jewelry Auction begins at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The 2022 Rule Out Cancer Copier Bash will be from 4-7 p.m. Proceeds benefit Val's Pals, Pinkie Pals and Sarah's Place.
Friday, Oct. 7
Today is the registration deadline for the golf tournament to benefit EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri. Register by calling Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668.
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Parents as Teachers Fall Fun event will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at Huckleberry Park.
Welcome Home Myotis Sodalis Night Hike begins at 6 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Clarksville Apple Fest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Second Saturday Gallery Walk takes place from 4-7 p.m., featuring art gallery tours in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
The Moonlight Ball will feature big band, ballroom and swing music with 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 7-10 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive.
Copper Street Brass will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association concert series.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Clarksville Apple Fest takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The American Symphony cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
The Viking Mississippi cruise ship will dock from 1-8 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
The American Queen cruise ship will dock from 12-5 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
The 73rd Annual Band Day event will begin with a parade at 3 p.m. along Broadway. A field show exhibition will follow in the evening at Porter Stadium.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Thursday, Oct. 13
A Job Fair will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The 67th Annual Stowell PTO Chili Supper willl be from 5-7 p.m. at A.D. Stowell Elementary School, 500 Union St.
Friday, Oct. 14
Welcome Home Myotis Sodalis Night Hike begins at 6 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The first golf tournament to benefit EMBRACE Children and Families of Northeast Missouri kicks off with tee time at 9 a.m. at Norwoods Golf Club. More information is available by calling Crystal Moore at 573-231-9668.
The Hannibal Folklife Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a Hunter Education Skills Session at Mark Twain Lake – M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center.
Sunday, Oct. 16
The Hannibal Folklife Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
The Admiral Coontz Recreation will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon for the City Health Fair.
Registration for Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League begins at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Oct. 20
The American Symphony cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Friday, Oct. 21
The Viking Mississippi cruise ship will dock from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
The Boo Bash begins at 10 a.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by YMCA of Hannibal.
The Hannibal Jaycees Halloween Parade begins with registration at 5 p.m. in the Save-A-Lot parking lot. The parade begins at 6 p.m., proceeding down Broadway before turning north on Main St.
Welcome Home Myotis Sodalis Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve starts at 5:30 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Sunday, Oct. 23
The American Queen cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Indoor Horseshoes begins at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at Huckleberry Park courts.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
The American Melody cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Thursday, Oct. 27
The American Splendor cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Friday, Oct. 28
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold its annual CCW Soup Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in St Michael’s Hall (Church Basement) at 1111 Broadway. Homemade chili or vegetable soup, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks will be included. Tickets are available in advance from CCW members or by contacting Melissa Breeding at 573-406-9260 or at the door the day of the event.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Farmers Market will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park, with live music and yoga at 9 a.m.
Pumpkins in the Park will be from 9-11:30 a.m. at Central Park.
The American Melody cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Haunted Hannibal's Halloween Festival will feature attractions including Living Dead Windows and ghost tours from 5-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Oct. 31
The Main Street Trunk or Treat takes place from 5-7 p.m. in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
The Hannibal Jaycees Trunk or Treat takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
The DARE Halloween Party takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Friday, Nov. 4
Historic Downtown Hannibal's PumpkinPalooza will feature Pumpkin Spice Passports for edible and non-edible treats at participating businesses.
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Historic Downtown Hannibal's PumpkinPalooza will feature Pumpkin Spice Passports for edible and non-edible treats at participating businesses.
Victory Vertical Project brings a multi-media presentation to Hannibal at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Historic Downtown Hannibal's PumpkinPalooza will feature Pumpkin Spice Passports for edible and non-edible treats at participating businesses.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
The American Melody cruise ship will dock from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Riverfront.
Friday, Nov. 11
A Veterans Day Parade will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Broadway.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s first Booster Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby.
The benefit for Leaps of Love featuring dinner, a live auction and a silent auction begins at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall. Reservations are available by calling 573-221-4121 or 573-221-4409.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt will lead a woodcarving workshop at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Space is limited, and the cost of the event is $20.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Mark Twain's Annual Birthday Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mark Twain Museum Gallery, 120 N. Main St.
The Victorian Festival of Christmas begins in Historic Downtown Hannibal. Events include meeting Santa at his workshop
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Historic Hannibal Living Windows will be from 5-8 p.m. on Main and North Streets in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
The Hannibal Jaycees Christmas Parade will be from 6-8 p.m. along N. Main St.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Holy Rocka Rollaz returns to Hannibal for a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Friday, March 24
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
