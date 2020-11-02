Thursday, Nov. 5
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Friday, Nov. 6
The Palmyra Norfolk-Smith VFW Post 11041 Fish Fry will begin at 4 p.m. at 316 S. Main St. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Carry outs will available.
The Hannibal Arts Council “Glasses for all Seasons” Arty Party gives participants the opportunity to paint a set of glasses using themes like the seasons and holidays from 7-9 p.m., at 105. S. Main. St. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required, and tickets may be purchased by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Nov. 7
The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament will be held at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the tournament will begin at 9 a.m., with the second round being played at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Genesis Bible Church is hosting a soup supper and silent auction to benefit Operation Christmas Child from 3-7 p.m. at 12613 Saverton Drive in Saverton, Mo. Advance tickets are recommended and available for $6 cash only. More information is available by calling Christina at 573-795-2026.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Staff and faculty members at the Ralls County R-II School District are seeking veterans who would like to be honored in their on-campus parade. More information is available by contacting Mrs. Williams at awilliams@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Saturday, Nov. 14
The “Laughter Has No Color” comedy event to benefit local veterans will open its doors at 7 p.m. with the program beginning at 8 p.m., at American Legion Emmette J. Shields Post 55, 3819 Highway MM.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Thursday, Nov. 26
Saturday, Dec. 5
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold its Holly Jolly Holiday Workshop “To Go” with project pick up from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with additional pick up days Dec. 7-11, at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $10/project kit (supplies/instruction for six projects), and registration and pre-pay are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.