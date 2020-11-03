Thursday, Nov. 5
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Friday, Nov. 6
The Palmyra Norfolk-Smith VFW Post 11041 Fish Fry will begin at 4 p.m. at 316 S. Main St. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Carry outs will be available.
The Hannibal Arts Council “Glasses for all Seasons” Arty Party gives participants the opportunity to paint a set of glasses using themes like the seasons and holidays from 7-9 p.m., at 105. S. Main. St. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required, and tickets may be purchased by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Nov. 7
The Don Crane Memorial Huck Finn Open disc golf tournament will be held at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the tournament will begin at 9 a.m., with the second round being played at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Hannibal’s Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Broadway, honoring brave service men and women. Everyone is invited to come out and show veterans their support.
The Salvation Army of Hannibal will be serving free coffee and donuts to veterans in the Save-a-Lot parking lot from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Staff and faculty members at the Ralls County R-II School District are seeking veterans who would like to be honored in their on-campus parade. More information is available by contacting Mrs. Williams at awilliams@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Saturday, Nov. 14
The “Laughter Has No Color” comedy event to benefit local veterans will open its doors at 7 p.m. with the program beginning at 8 p.m., at American Legion Emmette J. Shields Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. Featured comedians will be Carolyn Agnew, Long Horn the Comedian and Buzz Sutherland.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Today is the last day to purchase tickets for the Hannibal Affordable Apartments Resident Council virtual auction, with items on display on the HAA Resident Council and Residents Facebook page. To purchase tickets for the event are available through Venmo or PayPal using the tag @haaresidentcouncil, using the tag $haaresidentcouncil with the Cash app.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Thursday, Nov. 26
Saturday, Nov. 28
Mark Twain’s 185th Birthday Party will be held for groups of 10 youth ages 2-10 years old at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on the main floor of the Mark Twain Museum gallery at 120 N. Main St. Registration is available by contacting Melissa.cummins@marktwainmuseum.org or by calling 573-221-9010 ext. 404.
The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum is celebrating Mark Twain’s 185th birthday with a moustache competition beginning at 3 p.m., at the Mark Twain Museum, 120 N. Main St. The entry fee is $5, and all proceeds will go toward the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
The Mark Twain Museum’s Third Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Display begins with categories for children 12 years old and younger, adults 13 years old and over and Gingerbread House Kit. More information is available by calling Melissa at 573-221-9010. ext. 404 for more information.
The Victorian Festival of Christmas begins in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
The Mark Twain Museum and Salvation Army invite everyone to join in the celebration of the start of the Holiday Season with the Annual Lighting of the Boyhood Home Christmas Tree and Museum Gardens in conjunction with the Mark Twain Birthday Bash. The events begins at 5 p.m. with music from the Salvation Army Brass Band, and the countdown to the Tree Lighting will be held at dusk.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Saturday, Dec. 12
Saturday, Dec. 19
Saturday, Dec. 26
