Tuesday, Nov. 30
The Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct the Fiscal Year 2023 State Cost Share Sign-up through Nov. 30. To get a farm you operate on the sign-up list, people are encouraged to stop by the USDA NRCS/SWCD office at 17623 Hwy. 19, Suite 3, New London, Mo.
United Way of the Mark Twain Area will host the annual Giving Tuesday Party from 4-7 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 Broadway.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
The First Impact Parent Education Program will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Bowling Green High School Auditorium, 700 W. Adams St.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees will take place at 108 N. Main St.
Saturday, Dec. 4
The Hannibal Jaycees Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. traveling down Broadway and along N. Main St.
Mark Twain Boyhood Home Holiday evening tours will be from 6-8 p.m.
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees will take place at 108 N. Main St.
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion.
St. Joseph Catholic is hosting its first-ever Christmas Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Seton Hall, 508 N. Third St.
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees will take place at 108 N. Main St.
Monday, Dec. 6
P.E.O. Chapter JH will hold their annual Christmas auction at 1 p.m. at Homebank, 3817 McMasters Ave. Each member is asked to bring either an appetizer or a dessert to serve and an auction item(s) for the fundraiser.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
The First Impact Parent Education Program will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Bowling Green High School Auditorium, 700 W. Adams St.
Thursday, Dec. 9
The Share the Joy Fundraising Dinner and Presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Friday, Dec. 10
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees will take place at 108 N. Main St.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Instructor Brenda Beck Fisher will lead the Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The Babes in Toyland Parade will take place from 4-5 p.m. on Main and North Streets in downtown Hannibal.
Mark Twain Boyhood Home Holiday evening tours will be from 6-8 p.m.
Historic Hannibal Living Windows will take place from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Hannibal.
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees will take place at 108 N. Main St.
Sunday, Dec. 12
The O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Feztival of Trees will take place at 108 N. Main St.
Friday, Dec. 17
The Holiday Historic Home and Loft Tour will take place from 5-8 p.m. at locations throughout Hannibal.
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Mark Twain Museum Curator Henry Sweets will present “A Clemens Family Christmas” from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Mark Twain Museum Gallery at 120 N. Main St.
Mark Twain Boyhood Home Holiday evening tours will be from 6-8 p.m.
The Holiday Historic Home and Loft Tour will take place from 5-8 p.m. at locations throughout Hannibal.
