Wednesday, Nov. 25
KC 907 Annual Trivia Night will begin with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia at 7 p.m., at the Hannibal Knights of Columbus Hall. Funds raised will go toward scholarships, and admission is $100 per team with a maximum of eight members.
Thursday, Nov. 26
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Mark Twain’s 185th Birthday Party will be held for groups of 10 youth ages 2-10 years old at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on the main floor of the Mark Twain Museum gallery at 120 N. Main St. Registration is available by contacting Melissa.cummins@marktwainmuseum.org or by calling 573-221-9010 ext. 404.
The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum is celebrating Mark Twain’s 185th birthday with a moustache competition beginning at 3 p.m., at the Mark Twain Museum, 120 N. Main St. The entry fee is $5, and all proceeds will go toward the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
The Mark Twain Museum’s Third Annual Gingerbread House Contest and Display begins with categories for children 12 years old and younger, adults 13 years old and over and Gingerbread House Kit. More information is available by calling Melissa at 573-221-9010. ext. 404 for more information.
The Victorian Festival of Christmas begins in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
The Mark Twain Museum and Salvation Army invite everyone to join in the celebration of the start of the Holiday Season with the Annual Lighting of the Boyhood Home Christmas Tree and Museum Gardens in conjunction with the Mark Twain Birthday Bash. The events begins at 5 p.m. with music from the Salvation Army Brass Band, and the countdown to the Tree Lighting will be held at dusk.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area will host Giving Tuesday donation opportunities in partnership with
Wednesday, Dec. 2
The next virtual sessions of the First Impact Parent Education Program will be from 11-11:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration opportunities and more information are available by calling 573-884-3463, emailing firstimpact@health.missouri.edu or visiting firstimpact.missouri.edu.
Saturday, Dec. 5
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
A Christmas Market will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Clarksville American Legion, 504 S. 2nd Street. The Clarksville Community Chamber-sponsored event will include food, gifts and decorations.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold their Holly Jolly Workshop “To Go”, with project pick up from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $10 per project kit (supplies and instructions are included for six projects.) Registration and pre-pay opportunities are available at 573-221-6545 or by stopping by 105 S. Main St.
The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. in Parker Theater, Roland Fine Arts Center on the campus of Hannibal-LaGrange University. The concert is free to the public, but donations are welcome.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be selling Advent candles and wreaths, small nativity items, religious art, sacramentals and other Christmas gift items from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal, with events including the Living Windows displays. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
The Merry Potter Celebration will take place at the Hannibal History Museum, will have admission of $5 for all ages. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the museum.
Saturday, Dec. 19
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.
Saturday, Dec. 26
The Victorian Festival of Christmas takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal. More information and specific event dates and times are available by calling 573-221-2477.