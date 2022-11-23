Wednesday, Nov. 23
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will close at 3 p.m. and will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Monday Nov. 28 in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thursday, Nov. 24
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed.
The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, Ill.
The annual Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner begins at 4 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 691 S. Carolina St. in Louisiana, Mo.
Friday, Nov. 25
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
The Louisiana Area Historical Museum will feature an antique pump organ during a concert of Christmas carols at 4 p.m. at 304 Georgia St.
The Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. in Louisiana, Mo.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Thursday, Dec. 1
The Monroe City Singers will perform a holiday concert at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 218 Catherine St. in Monroe City.
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Hannibal native Melissa Scholes Young will host an author talk and book signing for her new novel, "The Hive", at 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Donna Grote will perform a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. at the heated Apple Shed Theatre in Clarksville.
The Monroe City Singers will perform a holiday concert at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 218 Catherine St. in Monroe City.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Drop-In Pickleball will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the HLGU Burt Administration Building, Room 129. Meat will be provided; please bring a side dish.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt will lead Woodcarving Workshop 2.0 at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The Hannibal General Mills Retiree Christmas Party will be from 1-10 p.m. at the Lake Hannibal Event Center. Meat will be provided; please bring a covered dish.
The FosterAdopt Connect "All I Want for Christmas" silent auction will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Horseshoes will begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Dec. 12
The Mark Twain Chorale will present "And the Angels Sang" at 7 p.m. at Fifth St. Baptist Church, 111 N. 5th St.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
The Hannibal General Mills Retiree Luncheon will start at 11 a.m. at the Hannibal Country Club, 1200 Country Club Drive.
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Holy Rocka Rollaz returns to Hannibal for a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Music, Marshmallows, Mistletoe and Snowball Toss will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion.
Monday, Dec. 19
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for Toys for Tots.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for Toys for Tots.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Dec. 23
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, Dec. 26
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Dec. 30
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Saturday, Feb. 4
The Teen Health Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The free event is sponsored by CHART Teen Task Force and Hannibal Parks and Recreation.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Friday, March 24
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
