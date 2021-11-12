Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
The Hannibal Arts Council’s Holiday Marketplace Opening Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a nature program called “The Darker the Sky the Better” starting at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Nov. 15
Rock Steady Boxing will bost a special Parkinson’s disease seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Community Center in Paris, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.