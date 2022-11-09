Saturday, Nov. 12
The 49th Annual BLP (Busy Little People) Holiday Gift Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. Admission is $2.
New Life Pentecostal Church will host a Community Support Day from 4-6 p.m. at 75 Terrel Lane. Visitors can receive a care package with hygiene items and other essentials. A free meal will be served with chili, peanut butter sandwiches and drinks.
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s first Booster Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center lobby.
The benefit for Leaps of Love featuring dinner, a live auction and a silent auction begins at 6 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall. Reservations are available by calling 573-221-4121 or 573-221-4409.
Astronomy Night will begin at 7 p.m. in Riverview Park, in the big grassy area between the four-way stop and the first overlook, commonly known as "Frisbee Field".
Sunday, Nov. 13
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Monday, Nov. 14
A local listening session conducted by the Missouri Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 2500 Pleasant St.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Beth Haven Quilters will host its Fall Fling fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the community room of Beth Haven East, 901 Central Ave.
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
A MoDOT public hearing will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Workforce Opportunities Rallying Today’s Hometown Youth is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Nov. 19
F&M Bank and Trust will host a free community paper shredding event from 8 a.m. to noon at 505 Broadway.
Hannibal Free Public Library will sponsor a free chess tournament at 200 S. Fifth St. Registration is from 10-10:30 a.m., and the first of three rounds starts between 10:30 and 11 a.m.
The Hannibal Arts Council Holiday Marketplace begins from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The event will be open during regular gallery hours through Saturday, Dec. 17.
Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt will lead a woodcarving workshop at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Space is limited, and the cost of the event is $20.
The Hannibal Arts Council will partner with Madi's Kindness Projects for an upcycled Christmas card project from 2-4 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Thursday, Nov. 24
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed.
The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, Ill.
Friday, Nov. 25
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Indoor Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music is provided by Uptown Strings.
Open Pickleball Play begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Huckleberry Park courts.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The cost is $3 per person.
Friday, Dec. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Horseshoes begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Drop-In Pickleball will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt will lead Woodcarving Workshop 2.0 at 1 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The FosterAdopt Connect "All I Want for Christmas" silent auction will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Horseshoes will begin at 2 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Drop-In Pickleball will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Holy Rocka Rollaz returns to Hannibal for a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Music, Marshmallows, Mistletoe and Snowball Toss will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion.
Monday, Dec. 19
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for Toys for Tots.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for Toys for Tots.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center
The Hannibal Area Dementia Caregiver Support Group presented by the Alzheimer’s Association - Greater Missouri meets from 4-5:30 p.m. at Beth Haven Nursing Home, 500 Pleasant St.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Dec. 23
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Coffee with a Cop begins at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Coffee Shop, 403 Georgia St., Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, Dec. 26
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Indoor Archery will be from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Shooter’s Education BB Gun League begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, Dec. 30
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for the holidays.
Monday, Feb. 6
The Travis Anderson Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Friday, March 24
Take 3 will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
