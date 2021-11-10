Thursday, Nov. 11
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday. The Rec Center will reopen to recreational activities at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Veterans Day Breakfast will take place Thursday, Nov. 11 in the YMCA of Hannibal’s cafe. Participants need to register by calling 573-221-0586.
Clarity Healthcare will administer first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park.
American Legion Post 55 will host a free Lunch for all veterans from noon to 2 p.m. at 3819 Highway MM.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Assumptions (Catholic Store) will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 715 Chestnut St. in Quincy, Ill.
The Hannibal Arts Council’s Holiday Marketplace Opening Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a nature program called “The Darker the Sky the Better” starting at 6 p.m. at Huckleberry Park.
Monday, Nov. 15
Rock Steady Boxing will bost a special Parkinson’s disease seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Community Center in Paris, Mo.
P.E.O. Chapter JH will meet at 1 p.m. at Homebank, 3817 McMasters Ave.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 8945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Masters of Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road.
Clarity Healthcare will administer first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park.
People are invited to decorate the Bowling Green town tree with ornaments purchased from the Bowling Green Times or Full Throttle Nutrition through Thursday, Dec. 2.
Friday, Nov. 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University’s 80th Annual Booster Banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
“The Moon is Always Super” nature program will be offered by Hannibal Parks and Recreation, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Frankford Lighted Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will be from 4-8 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and tree lighting begins at 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will take place with the parade starting at 6 p.m. and tree lighting to follow.
Louisiana Community Betterment Association will host a Victorian Christmas Parade with popup vendors.
Monday, Nov. 29
The Ralls County Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct the Fiscal Year 2023 State Cost Share Sign-up through Nov. 30. To get a farm you operate on the sign-up list, people are encouraged to stop by the USDA NRCS/SWCD office at 17623 Hwy. 19, Suite 3, New London, Mo.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
United Way of the Mark Twain Area will host the annual Giving Tuesday Party from 4-7 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall, 601 Broadway.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
The First Impact Parent Education Program will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Bowling Green High School Auditorium, 700 W. Adams St.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Clarksville Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
The First Impact Parent Education Program will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Bowling Green High School Auditorium, 700 W. Adams St.
Thursday, Dec. 9
The Share the Joy Fundraising Dinner and Presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Instructor Brenda Beck Fisher will lead the Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Friday, Dec. 17
Fountain City Brass Band will perform a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center.
