Friday, May 7
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary will have a Lionne Designs jewelry sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6000 Hospital Drive.
The Hannibal Arts Council will present the Mixed Media Bouquet project as an in-person Art Adventure from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or a Take & Make Project Kit Pick Up, while supplies last, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, May 8
The 25th Annual Loafers Car Show will begin with registration from 8 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to the show along Main Street.
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Options for Women will hold its 7th annual Walk For Life and BBQ, beginning with registration at 10:30 a.m., at the Bowling Green City Park. The walk begins at 11 a.m.
The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their annual Spring Concert at 7 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Rd.
A carry-in and revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Tuesday, May 11
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu or 636-583-5141. A link to register is at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom
Options for Women will hold a community information meeting about the forthcoming Hannibal Center at 7 p.m. at #7a Northport Plaza in Hannibal.
Thursday, May 13
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu or 636-583-5141. A link to register is at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom
Friday, May 14
The spring Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis butterfly porkchop fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion at 100 Hill Street.
Saturday, May 15
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Tuesday, May 18
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from 6-7 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu or 636-583-5141. A link to register is at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom
Wednesday, May 19
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary will have their annual Used Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the HRH Mall area.
Thursday, May 20
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu or 636-583-5141. A link to register is at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom
Friday, May 21
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary annual garage sale will begin at 8 a.m. at
Saturday, May 22
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
American Championship Wrestling will hold a live wrestling event at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each.
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Tuesday, May 25
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from 6-7 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu or 636-583-5141. A link to register is at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom
Saturday, May 29
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will open for the season at 1700 Pleasant Street.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, June 5
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Saturday, June 12
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 19
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 26
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, July 3
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Thursday, July 8
The Northeast Missouri Workforce Summit will start at 9 a.m. at Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal. Registration is available by visiting the events section of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.