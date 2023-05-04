Saturday, May 6
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club's annual plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Y Men's Pavilion.
The Hannibal Public Library Book Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 200 S. Fifth St. Prices are $1 per book or $3 per bag.
Hannibal will host the River Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event.
Sunday, May 7
Canton, Mo. will host the River Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event.
Thursday, May 11
A bridge rededication ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. in historic ILASCO.
Friday, May 12
The Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Hannibal will host their spring Butterfly Pork Chop or Pulled Pork Sandwich Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y-Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St.
The Lavender Pastel Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, May 13
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Options for Women's first Marion County Walk for Life and Pancake and Sausage Breakfast begins with breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Sesquicentennial Hall in Flower City Park in Palmyra. Free will donations will be accepted. Registration for the walk and warm up begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk event starts at 9 a.m.
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
The Bluegrass Pickers Festival begins at 9 a.m. along historic Georgia St. in downtown Louisiana, Mo.
Monday, May 15
A public meeting regarding the proposed Community Improvement District will begin at 6 p.m. in the Mark Twain Museum gallery.
Wednesday, May 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, May 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University will host its second Scarlet and Blue Auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Saturday, May 20
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, May 27
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Friday, June 2
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, June 10
The Palmyra Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Flag Day Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will go north on Main Street from the Palmyra High School to the Marion County Courthouse. No entry fee. Lineup begins at 9:45 a.m.
Wednesday, June 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, July 7
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, July 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 4
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 6
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 3
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.