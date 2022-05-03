Thursday, May 5
An American Red Cross blood drive takes place from 1-5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 106 N. Main St. in Paris.
The National Day of Prayer worship service begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St.
The Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55 will meet at 7 P.M. at the American Legion Post, 3819 Highway MM.
Friday, May 6
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, May 7
The MU Extension — Salt River Master Gardener Club’s annual plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The 26th Annual Loafers Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main and North Streets in Downtown Hannibal.
A nature program about Wild Edibles will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely St.
Thursday, May 12
The Parks and Recreation Committee meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Clarksville City Hall community room.
Friday, May 13
The Early Bird Kiwanis Club will host the spring fundraising dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St.
A “be(e) happy” Arty Party begins 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Wednesday, May 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday May 20
The rules meeting begins at 7 p.m. for the Clarksville Boat Club Trot Line Tournament.
Saturday, May 21
Saturday, May 21 Clarksville Boat Club Trot Line Tournament takes place.
The 18th Annual Wing Ding, “Wings in Low Places,” will begin with gates opening at 11 a.m. and wings being served at 1 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. 3rd St.
Friday, June 3
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, June 11
Palmyra Flag Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Palmyra. The event is hosted by the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce.
The Second Saturday Art Walk is from 4-7 p.m. Locations include the Hannibal Arts Council, Alliance Art Gallery, at 121 N. Main St., Java Jive and Art Gallery 310.
Wednesday, June 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, July 1
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, July 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.