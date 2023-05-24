Thursday, May 25
The Small Business Development Center will host an Ignite Luncheon highlighting Business Leadership & Employee Retention at noon at F&M Bank, 505 Broadway.
Hannibal High School will host the Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2023 at 7 p.m. at Porter Stadium.
Monroe City Singers’ Spring Concert titled “Movers and Shakers” will begin at 7 p.m. at The Monroe City United Methodist Church, 218 Catherine St. in Monroe City, Mo.
Friday, May 26
Several art exhibits will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council through Saturday, July 1. The Exhibit Opening event will be from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, May 27
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Twain on Main Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
Sunday, May 28
The Twain on Main Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
Monday, May 29
The American Legion is hosting a Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. at Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. The public is invited to join the service. A free lunch after the service will be provided by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Friday, June 2
The Blessing Cancer Center team will host a National Cancer Survivors Day 2023 celebration from 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot at 11th and College Streets in Quincy.
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, June 3
Ride Cool 2023 will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blessing Health Hannibal (formerly Hannibal Clinic) at 100 Medical Drive.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center opens for the season. Daily hours are 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Students going into fourth grade through high school may bring a report card showing a B average to the Hannibal Aquatic Center and will receive free admission that day.
“Hope Grows Here” will take place at the QMG Cancer Institute, located at 3301 Broadway St. in Quincy, at the Quincy Town Center from 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
The 2023 Tri-State Housing Summit takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway.
Saturday, June 10
The Palmyra Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Flag Day Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will go north on Main Street from the Palmyra High School to the Marion County Courthouse. No entry fee. Lineup begins at 9:45 a.m.
Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center and the Deutschheim Verein will present a “Symposium on the Shared History of Germans and African Americans” from 2-4 p.m. at the Roland Arts Center at Hannibal LaGrange University.
Wednesday, June 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Thursday, June 22
The Small Business Development Center will host an Ignite Networking event at 5:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Convention & Visitors Bureau, 925 Grand Ave.
Friday, July 7
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, July 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 4
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 6
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 3
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
