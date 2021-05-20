Friday, May 21
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary annual garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the training room at 175 Shinn Lane.
The Spring Festival of Country Music will be 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Bluff City Theater will present “Vincent” by Leonard Nimoy at 7 p.m. in Hannibal Central Park. Tickets are free.
Saturday, May 22
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary annual garage sale will be from 7 a.m. to noon in the training room at 175 Shinn Lane.
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
American Championship Wrestling will hold a live wrestling event at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each.
Bluff City Theater will present “Vincent” by Leonard Nimoy at 7 p.m. in Hannibal Central Park. Tickets are free.
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Sunday, May 23
Bluff City Theater will present “Vincent” by Leonard Nimoy at 2 p.m. in Hannibal Central Park. Tickets are free.
Tuesday, May 25
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from 6-7 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu or 636-583-5141. A link to register is at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom
Thursday, May 27
The Great River Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Quincy Public Library meeting room, 526 Jersey St. in Quincy, Ill.
Friday, May 28
There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-5 p.m. at Twin Pike YMCA, 614 Kelly Lane in Louisiana, Mo.
Saturday, May 29
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will open for the season at 1700 Pleasant Street.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Tuesday, June 1
Hannibal artist Mark Wavering will showcase his artwork in Hannibal’s Central Park, with part 1 of the exhibit running through June 14.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
Saturday, June 5
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Tuesday, June 8
There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. at the Louisiana Elks Club, 120 N. Fifth St.
Saturday, June 12
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Wednesday, June 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, June 18
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
Saturday, June 19
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 26
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, July 2
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
Saturday, July 3
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Tuesday, July 6
Hannibal artist Mark Wavering will showcase his artwork in Hannibal’s Central Park, with part 2 of the exhibit running through July 20.
Thursday, July 8
The Northeast Missouri Workforce Summit will start at 9 a.m. at Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal. Registration is available by visiting the events section of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
Friday, July 16
East Coast Swing Dance Lessons will be offered for beginners and intermediates at 7 p.m. at the YMCA of Hannibal, followed by an open dance time from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members and non-members. Participants can bring a partner or a partner will be provided. Facebook.com/HannibalPartnerDancing or YMCAofHannibal.org.
Wednesday, July 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 6
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 5
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 US-36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 3
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.