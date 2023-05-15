Monday, May 15
A public meeting regarding the proposed Community Improvement District will begin at 6 p.m. in the Mark Twain Museum gallery.
Wednesday, May 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Hannibal Arts Council's history series, titled “Understanding the Renaissance”, will begin at 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Thursday, May 18
The Salvation Army Family Services in Hannibal will host a block party from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot near the Family Services/Family Store storefront at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
Friday, May 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University will host its second Scarlet and Blue Auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Saturday, May 20
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, May 21
The Hannibal Arts Council will host a special performance spotlighting Hannibal’s own Molly Brown with Hannibal actor, playwright and producer Erin Kelley at 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Monroe City Singers’ Spring Concert titled “Movers and Shakers” will begin at 5 p.m. at The Monroe City United Methodist Church, 218 Catherine St. in Monroe City, Mo.
Wednesday, May 24
The Hannibal Arts Council's history series, titled “Understanding the Renaissance”, will begin at 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Thursday, May 25
Monroe City Singers’ Spring Concert titled “Movers and Shakers” will begin at 7 p.m. at The Monroe City United Methodist Church, 218 Catherine St. in Monroe City, Mo.
Thursday, May 25
Monroe City Singers’ Spring Concert titled “Movers and Shakers” will begin at 7 p.m. at The Monroe City United Methodist Church, 218 Catherine St. in Monroe City, Mo.
Friday, May 26
Several art exhibits will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council through Saturday, July 1. The Exhibit Opening event will be from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, May 27
Central Park Farmers Market will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Friday, June 2
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, June 10
The Palmyra Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Flag Day Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will go north on Main Street from the Palmyra High School to the Marion County Courthouse. No entry fee. Lineup begins at 9:45 a.m.
Wednesday, June 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, July 7
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, July 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 4
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 6
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 3
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.