Thursday, May 13
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu
Friday, May 14
The spring Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis butterfly porkchop fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion at 100 Hill Street.
Saturday, May 15
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Tuesday, May 18
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from 6-7 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu or 636-583-5141. A link to register is at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom
Wednesday, May 19
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary will have their annual Used Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the HRH Mall area.
Thursday, May 20
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu or 636-583-5141. A link to register is at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom
Friday, May 21
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary annual garage sale will begin at 8 a.m. in the training room at 175 Shinn Lane.
The Spring Festival of Country Music will be 6 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Saturday, May 22
The Hannibal Regional Auxiliary annual garage sale will begin at 7 a.m. in the training room at 175 Shinn Lane.
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
American Championship Wrestling will hold a live wrestling event at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 each.
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Tuesday, May 25
A one-hour virtual session for the Question, Persuade and Refer procedure for suicide prevention and support will be from 6-7 p.m. Registration is available by contacting Dave Hileman at hilemand@missouri.edu or 636-583-5141. A link to register is at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom
Friday, May 28
There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-5 p.m. at Twin Pike YMCA,
Saturday, May 29
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will open for the season at 1700 Pleasant Street.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, June 5
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Tuesday, June 8
There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. at the Louisiana Elks Club, 120 N. Fifth St.
Saturday, June 12
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 19
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 26
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, July 3
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Thursday, July 8
The Northeast Missouri Workforce Summit will start at 9 a.m. at Clover Road Christian Church in Hannibal. Registration is available by visiting the events section of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.