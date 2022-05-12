Friday, May 13
The Early Bird Kiwanis Club will host the spring fundraising dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 100 Hill St.
A “be(e) happy” Arty Party begins 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Saturday, May 14
The Hannibal Free Public Library will host a presentation and book signing by Dea Hoover at 2 p.m.
Monday, May 16
The J.H. Chapter of P.E.O. will meet at 1 p.m. at Homebank.
Wednesday, May 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, May 20
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold the Scarlet and Blue Auction in the Roland Fine Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The rules meeting begins at 7 p.m. for the Clarksville Boat Club Trot Line Tournament.
The Eric McKay Band will perform in the Down by the River concert series, from 7-11 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
Saturday, May 21 Clarksville Boat Club Trot Line Tournament takes place.
The 18th Annual Wing Ding, “Wings in Low Places,” will begin with gates opening at 11 a.m. and wings being served at 1 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. 3rd St.
Wednesday, June 1
Hannibal Public Library summer reading program kickoff is from noon-4 p.m. in Central Park.
Thursday, June 2
Music Under the Stars takes place from 7- 9 p.m. in front of the Boyhood Home.
Friday, June 3
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, June 4
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m.-noon, live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, June 9
Music Under the Stars takes place from 7-9 p.m. in front of the Boyhood Home.
Friday, June 10
Great Girlfriend Getaway, Main Street in Hannibal.
Rotary Riverfest at Nipper Park.
Firefly Friday night hike at Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 8 p.m. Reserve space by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
Saturday, June 11
Palmyra Flag Day begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street from the Palmyra High School to the Marion County Courthouse.
Saturday, June 11
Farmers Market in Central Park is from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Palmyra Flag Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Palmyra. The event is hosted by the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce.
The Second Saturday Art Walk is from 4-7 p.m. Locations include the Hannibal Arts Council, Alliance Art Gallery, at 121 N. Main St., Java Jive and Art Gallery 310.
Great Girlfriend Getaway, Main Street in Hannibal.
Rotary Riverfest at Nipper Park.
Tuesday, June 14
Senior Adult Dance is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, June 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Thursday, June 16
Music Under the Stars is from 7-9 p.m. in front of the Boyhood Home.
Greater Midwest Baseball Elite Riverboat Rumble at Clemens Field.
Friday, June 17
Broken String will perform from 7-11 pm. in the Down by the River concert series at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
Greater Midwest Baseball Elite Riverboat Rumble at Clemens Field.
Saturday, June 18
Juneteenth Celebration at Central Park.
Greater Midwest Baseball Elite Riverboat Rumble at Clemens Field.
Farmers Market is from 7:30 a.m.-noon in Central Park, live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Beautiful Baby, Little Mister, Little Miss Pageant is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration ends on June 10. See the Hannibal Jaycees Facebook page for more information.
Sunday, June 19
Greater Midwest Baseball Elite Riverboat Rumble at Clemens Field.
Juneteenth Celebration at Central Park.
Tuesday, June 21
Summer Solstice Sojourn family nature program at Bear Creek trail is from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and starting at the Sodalis Nature Preserve parking lot. Call 573-221-0154 or email mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, June 23
Hannibal Public Library Babies and Books at Central Park at 10:30 a.m.
Friday, June 24
Firefly Friday Night Hike at Sodalis Nature Preserve. Call 573-221-0154 or email mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Saturday, June 25
7:30 a.m.-noon Farmers Market in Central Park, live music, yoga at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, June 28
Senior Adult Dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Thursday, June 30
67th Annual Tom Sawyer Days carnival begins.
Music Under the Stars begins at 7- 9 p.m. in front of the Boyhood Home.
Friday, July 1
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, July 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 5
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Madd Hoss Jackson will perform in the Down by the River concert series, from 7-11 p.m. at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 2
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.