Saturday, May 1
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The River Bluffs Paint Out will be from 5-6:30 p.m. at 4th Street Patio (across from Connie’s Boutique, 112 N 4th St. in Canton, Mo.
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the Watercolor Flowers Arty Party from 7-9 p.m. The cost is $25 per person.
The River Bluffs Paint Out will be from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Tuesday, May 4
The MU Extension — Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Prairie’s Edge Garden Center, 18011 Route 161 in Bowling Green, Mo.
Wednesday, May 5
Brother Bill Haffner will lead a revival beginning at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Thursday, May 6
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
The Hannibal-LaGrange University Department of Music will presenting its spring concert called “A Celtic Cry!” at 7 p.m. in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Friday, May 7
The Hannibal Arts Council will present the Mixed Media Bouquet project as an in-person Art Adventure from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or a Take & Make Project Kit Pick Up, while supplies last, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, May 8
The 25th Annual Loafers Car Show will begin with registration from 8 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to the show along Main Street.
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their annual Spring Concert at 7 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Rd.
A carry-in and revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, May 15
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, May 22
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Saturday, May 29
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will open for the season at 1700 Pleasant Street.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, June 5
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Saturday, June 12
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 19
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 26
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, July 3
The Loafers Car Club will host their monthly cruise-in at 6 p.m. on Church Street, next to Karlock’s Kars and Pop Culture Museum.
Thursday, July 8
The Northeast Missouri Workforce Summit will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Y-Men’s Pavilion in Hannibal. Registration is available by visiting the events section of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The 48th Annual BLP Holiday Gift Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Palmyra High School, 1703 S. Main St. in Palmyra, Mo. Space is limited due to COVID safeguards.