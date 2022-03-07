Tuesday, March 8
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, March 9
Mardy L. Leathers, director of the Missouri Office of Workforce Development, will offer an overview of Missouri Apprenticeship Programs from 1-2 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/3MkK7k3.
Thursday, March 10
WORTHY (Workforce Opportunities Rallying Today’s Hometown Youth) Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The event is sponsored by Douglass Community Services.
National Vice Commander of the American Legion Angel O. Narvaez, of Puerto Rico, will arrive at 5 p.m. at Post 55, 3819 Highway MM, for a meet and greet event.
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, in partnership with other medical centers within the Veterans Integrated Services Network (VISN) 15, will host a town hall meeting for women Veterans at 6 p.m.
The 2022 Home Gardening Webinar Series will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The fee is $50. More information is available at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/2022-home-gardening-webinar-series.
Friday, March 11
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed for event setup.
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
The Hannibal Arts Council Watercolor Wash Arty Party will take place from 7-9 p.m. at 105 S. Main. St. Register by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by HAC or visiting http://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com/.
Saturday, March 12
There will be a meeting at 9 a.m. at Java Jive for anyone interested in helping the Victory Over Hunger Garden continue.
The Princess Posse with Hannibal Heroes Unlimited will host the Annual Princess Tea Party from 12-3 p.m. at the Depot, 314 S. Main St.
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
EMBRACE Children and Families will host their first St. Patrick’s Day Dinner/Dance and silent auction at the Emmette J. Shields Post 55 American Legion Hall, 3819 Highway MM.
Second Saturday Gallery Night will be from 4-7 p.m. at The Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., Gallery 310, 310 N. Main St. and the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The Ralls County Historical Society will host a Lasagna Dinner and auction fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. at the Perry VFW Hall.
Sunday, March 13
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
Monday, March 14
The deadline for Spring Pickleball registration is 5 p.m. at City Hall, 320 Broadway. More information is available by calling Jenna McDonald at 573-221-0154 or emailing jmcdonald@hannibal-mo.gov.
Tuesday, March 15
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
The Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center will sponsor a Dairyland Donkey Basketball event at 6:30 p.m. in the Monroe City High School gym.
Wednesday, March 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
The Garden Hour with MU Extension will be from noon to 1 p.m. The event will be live streaming on YouTube at https://ww.youtube.com/c/MUIPM.
The Hannibal Central Park Farmers Market Vendors Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Thursday, March 17
The 2022 Home Gardening Webinar Series will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The fee is $50. More information is available at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/2022-home-gardening-webinar-series.
Friday, March 18
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, March 19
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
The Frog Chorus Night Hike Nature Program begins at 6 p.m. in Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Sunday, March 20
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
The B is for Babies Nature Program begins at 1 p.m. at Riverview Park Shelter No. 1, by the playground.
Tuesday, March 22
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Wednesday, March 23
Pickleball League takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Thursday, March 24
The Hannibal Economic Development Council will host an Employer Round Table event at 7 a.m. focused on online resources.
Friday, March 25
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, March 26
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
The V is for Vulture Nature Program begins at 9 a.m. at Riverview Park, Shelter No. 2, by the first overlook.
Sunday, March 27
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark, weather permitting.
Tuesday, March 29
Senior Adult Dance will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Music provided by Uptown Strings.
Pickleball League takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Wednesday, March 30
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed at noon to recreational activities.
Thursday, March 31
The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be closed all day to recreational activities.
Friday, April 1
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the 7th Biennial Quilt Show at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, April 2
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the 7th Biennial Quilt Show at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Douglass Community Services and Marion County Services for the Developmentally Disabled will host an inaugural disABILITY Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Drive.
Thursday, April 7
The Missouri Job Center — Missouri Reverse Job Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 203 N. 6th St.
Friday, April 8
Big River Comic Con will take place all day at the Tabernacle of Praise Recreational Complex, 6400 County Road 445.
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, April 9
Big River Comic Con will take place all day at the Tabernacle of Praise Recreational Complex, 6400 County Road 445.
A night hike will begin at 7 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
The Options for Women Ladies High Tea event will be 1-3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road. Registration and more information are available at https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=21849.
Sunday, April 10
The 10th Annual Last Dinner on the Titanic will be from 5-9 p.m. at LaBinnah Bistro, 207 N. Fifth St.
Thursday, April 14
Preferred Family Healthcare (Prevention) and Hannibal Parks & Recreation are sponsoring a Game Night for 19-29-year-old men and women from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, April 15
The Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will feature dine-in or carry out options at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Road.
Saturday, April 16
The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalist Chapter will host interpretive nature hikes at 19 a.m. and at 1 p.m. at Steyermark Woods Conservation Area.
Wednesday, April 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Saturday, April 23
A night hike will begin at 7 p.m. at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
Sunday, April 24
The Soap Hollow Trail Walk will be 1 p.m., meeting at the entrance of Soap Hollow trail in Riverview Park.
Saturday, May 7
The 26th Annual Loafers Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main and North Streets in Downtown Hannibal.
Wednesday, May 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Saturday, May 21
The 18th Annual Wing Ding, “Wings in Low Places,” will begin with gates opening at 11 a.m. and wings being served at 1 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. 3rd St.
Wednesday, June 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, July 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks Food & Spirits Company, 945 U.S. 36 in Hannibal. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.