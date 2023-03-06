Tuesday, March 7
The Small Business Development Center will host SparkNIGHT (Round 2) at 6:30 p.m. at the Rialto Banquet Hall. More information is available by emailing sbdc@hredc.com.
The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Public School Career and Technical Center Greenhouse.
Thursday March 9
A Vendors Meeting for anyone interested in participating in the Central Park Farmers Market begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Friday, March 10
The annual Chocolate Extravaganza will take place throughout historic downtown Hannibal, with the headquarters located inside the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.
The Friendly Snake Finger Knitting Art Adventure for children five to 10 years of age will take place at 5:15 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Participation fees are $10 per child and $5 for HAC members.
Saturday, March 11
The annual Chocolate Extravaganza will take place throughout historic downtown Hannibal, with the headquarters located inside the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.
Embrace Children and Families of Northeast Missouri will host a St. Patrick Day Gala Masquerade Ball. Doors open at 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. Tickets are available in advance by visiting the agency's Facebook page or calling Crystal at 573-231-9668.
Sunday, March 12
The annual Chocolate Extravaganza will take place throughout historic downtown Hannibal, with the headquarters located inside the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.
The Hannibal Arts Council's Coffee Talk Conversation Series returns with a discussion titled “The True History of the American Founding” at 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Wednesday, March 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, March 24
A Quarter Madness event will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the LaGrange Youth Center, 405 W. Jefferson St., LaGrange, Mo. Paddles will be $2 each or three for $5. To donate auction items, call Lacey Fuller at 573-719-7377.
Saturday, March 25
Options for Women is pleased to announce its 2nd Annual High Tea Celebration, which will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3600 McMaster’s Ave.
Saturday, April 1
An in-person registration event for softball and baseball will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bear Creek Sports Park. Tees and pitching machines will be set up for youth while parents complete the registration process.
Friday, April 7
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, April 8
Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Pancake Day will be from 7 a.m. to noon in the Hannibal High School Cafeteria. Tickets for the fundraising event are $10 per person. Admission is free for children who are eight years old and younger.
Saturday, April 15
The Hope for the Journey Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crossing 48th St. Campus in Quincy.
Wednesday, April 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, May 5
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, May 6
Hannibal will host the River Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event.
Sunday, May 7
Canton, Mo. will host the River Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event.
Saturday, May 13
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, May 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, May 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University will host its second Scarlet and Blue Auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Friday, June 2
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Friday, July 7
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, June 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Wednesday, July 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 4
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 6
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 3
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.