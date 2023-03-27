Thursday, March 30
The Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum will host their annual trivia night fundraiser at the American Legion Hall, 3819 Highway MM. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Louisiana Music Boosters will host Show Me Trivia night. RSVP by Saturday, March 25.
Representatives from the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists will lead a night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve at 7 p.m.
St Clement Knights of Columbus Hall will host a Fish Fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in Louisiana, Mo.
Saturday, April 1
A Craft/Yard/Flea Market will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 420 Kelly Lane in Louisiana. Free admission. No early birds. All American Legion Auxiliary proceeds go toward scholarships and Missouri Girls State.
An in-person registration event for softball and baseball will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bear Creek Sports Park. Tees and pitching machines will be set up for youth while parents complete the registration process.
Hannibal Free Public Library will host a special S.T.E.A.M. event, titled “The Great Egg Drop”, at 10:30 a.m. at 200 S. Fifth St.
The Raintree Arts Council’s Encore fundraiser will offer a 1950s Sock Hop at the Apple Shed in Clarksville. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.
Monday April 3
The Quincy Area Youth Chorus (QAYC) will take the stage for a free Spring Concert at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, S. 24th St. and Cherry Lane in Quincy, Ill.
Tuesday, April 4
The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the HLGU Burt Administration Building, Room 129.
Friday, April 7
The Community Journey of the Cross begins at noon at First Christian Church in Hannibal. The event will feature Good Friday worship services at six other local churches.
Pastor Lindell Shumake will be the guest speaker during The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, April 8
Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Pancake Day will be from 7 a.m. to noon in the Hannibal High School Cafeteria. Tickets for the fundraising event are $10 per person. Admission is free for children who are eight years old and younger.
John Bielik of Period Paper Artisan will offer a Paper Marbling Workshop at the Hannibal Arts Council with a session at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
The Hope for the Journey Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crossing 48th St. Campus in Quincy.
The Palmyra Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a child car seat check from 9 a.m. to noon at the Palmyra Fire Station.
BBQ Pork steaks will be served at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville Boat Club.
Wednesday, April 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, April 28
The Great Girlfriend Getaway takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal, headquartered in the front dining room of Java Jive.
Saturday, April 29
The Great Girlfriend Getaway takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal, headquartered in the front dining room of Java Jive.
Sunday, April 30
The Great Girlfriend Getaway takes place in Historic Downtown Hannibal, headquartered in the front dining room of Java Jive.
Monday, May 1
Residents and family visit Glascock's Landing in Hannibal every year to pay honor for Sen. Stephen Glascock's contributions to Hannibal and Missouri.
Friday, May 5
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, May 6
Hannibal will host the River Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event.
Sunday, May 7
Canton, Mo. will host the River Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event.
Saturday, May 13
Options for Women's first Marion County Walk for Life and Pancake and Sausage Breakfast begins with breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Sesquicentennial Hall in Flower City Park in Palmyra. Free will donations will be accepted. Registration for the walk and warm up begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk event starts at 9 a.m.
Dean Christopher’s tribute to The Rat Pack begins at 7:30 p.m. at the HLGU Roland Fine Arts Center as part of the Hannibal Concert Association season.
Wednesday, May 17
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, May 19
Hannibal-LaGrange University will host its second Scarlet and Blue Auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Friday, June 2
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, June 21
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, July 7
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, July 19
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Aug. 4
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Monday, Aug. 7
Today is the day to recognize veterans who received the Purple Heart medal, which is presented to service members who were injured or killed in combat.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Sept. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site and the Monroe County Historical Society will be hosting the Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine, 37352 Shrine Road in Florida, Mo.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Oct. 6
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Nov. 3
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Friday, Dec. 1
The Wind, Fire and Rain Revival will take place at 7 p.m. at New Hope Gospel Center, 1009 Lyon St. Contact Jami V. at 573-248-6098 for more information.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.