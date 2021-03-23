Thursday, March 25
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St.
Birthday Blessings will hold their Annual Birthday Bash Campaign from March 25-27, beginning with an open house at the United Way of the Mark Twain Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Great River Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m., at the Quincy Public Library meeting room. Joe Newkirk will explore the cultural, historical, religious, artistic and culinary wonders of Portugal through his many photos.
Friday, March 26
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St.
There will be an Owl Prowl at Sodalis Nature Preserve starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the Quilters Vendors Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
The Off The Wall art sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St.
Sunday, March 28
The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity is hosting a special groundbreaking event at 1 p.m. at 250 N. Hawkins St. in partnership with 2x4s for Hope.
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Thursday, April 1
The Hannibal Ramp Park will be open from 4 p.m. to dark on weekdays.
Friday, April 2
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, April 9
There will be a Night Hike beginning at 7 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, April 10
A spring cleanup will begin with volunteers meeting anytime from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Y’Men’s Pavilion, 105 Hill St.
Sunday, April 11
A nature program called “Snakes: Understanding the Misunderstood” will take place at 1 p.m., at Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Thursday, April 15
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold its first Day of Giving, running from noon Thursday to noon Friday, April 16. HLGU has set a goal of 240 new gifts to the University.
Friday, April 23
There will be a Night Hike beginning at 7 p.m. through Sodalis Nature Preserve, 819 Ely Street. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
Saturday, April 24
The Hannibal Jaycees will host a free Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition beginning with a 11:30 a.m. check-in at Bear Creek Sports Park, 8455 County Road 418. All participants should register online at PitchHitRun.com and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition.
Sunday, April 25
The “Climate Change: What is It?” Nature program will begin at 1 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Nature programs are free but reservations are required by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Wednesday, May 5
Brother Bill Haffner will lead a revival beginning at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Thursday, May 6
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Friday, May 7
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, May 8
A carry-in and revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, May 22
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.