Tuesday, March 2
The Missouri Department of Transportation invites representatives from private businesses in the freight industry to forums via Zoom about the Missouri Freight and Rail plan. More information is available by visiting http://s.alchemer.com/s3/93719b1e271b.
Friday, March 5
The Hannibal Arts Council will host the Cut Out Cubism Take and Make Art Adventure, a creative project for kids between the ages of five and 12. Project kits are available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration and prepay opportunities are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
Saturday, March 6
The Hannibal Arts Council will host the Cut Out Cubism Take and Make Art Adventure, a creative project for kids between the ages of five and 12. Project kits are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration and prepay opportunities are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
The Hannibal Ramp Park will open for the season from noon to dark on weekends.
Sunday, March 7
Gale Rublee, certified nature interpreter for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, will lead the program “Magnificent Migrations along the Mississippi” from 1-2 p.m., at the Hannibal Regional Airport, on County Road 425.
Monday, March 8
The Hannibal Arts Council will host the Cut Out Cubism Take and Make Art Adventure, a creative project for kids between the ages of five and 12. Project kits are available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration and prepay opportunities are available by calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Wednesday, March 10
There will be a Vendors Meeting for anyone interested in participating in the Central Park Farmers’ Market at 6:30 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Thursday, March 11
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza begins in historic downtown Hannibal.
Friday, March 12
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza continues in historic downtown Hannibal.
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
Saturday, March 13
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza continues in historic downtown Hannibal.
Sunday, March 14
The 11th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza continues in historic downtown Hannibal.
Thursday, March 18
Susan Yang will perform a classical piano concert at 7:30 p.m., at the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center, Parker Theater.
Friday, March 19
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
Sunday, March 21
The “Welcoming Spring” nature program take place from 1-2 p.m. at Shelter No. 1, near the playground in Riverview Park.
Friday, March 26
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
Saturday, March 27
The Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host the Quilters Vendors Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive.
Thursday, April 1
The Hannibal Ramp Park will be open from 4 p.m. to dark on weekdays.
Friday, April 2
The Hannibal Elks Lodge will hold their Friday Night Fish Fry with drive-through service from 5:30-7 p.m. and dining in from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 411 Broadway.
Thursday, April 15
Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold its first Day of Giving, running from noon Thursday to noon Friday, April 16. HLGU has set a goal of 240 new gifts to the University.